Bloomfield High School Thespian Society Presents “The Complete History of America (abridged).

The Bloomfield High School Thespian Society will present “The Complete History of America (abridged)” for one weekend on November 16, 17, and 18. Produced and directed by Brandon E. Doemling, the cast includes fourteen Bloomfield High School students, supported by twenty stage crew members.

An irreverent romp through 500 years of history, this satiric comedy loosely documents the prelude to and since our nation was founded. Reviewing a 1993 performance at Alice Tully Hall, Stephen Holden of the New York Times had this to say: “The Complete History of America” interprets the past as a breathlessly paced sequence of silly vaudeville sketches, word-association games, puns and crude parodies of movie and television genres. Nothing is sacred, and many of the facts have been skewed to suggest the paranoid ravings of a particularly loony tabloid.” In other words, the play fits right in with contemporary media!

BHS students Berit O’Brien and Madeline Payne provide their talents as scenic artist and production stage manager. The play features set design by Ralph Turano, lighting by Nicholas Von Hagel, costume design by Kathy Martinez, sound design/associate direction by Schuylar Doemling, and properties by Bert Petrik, with incidental choreography by Julia Aiello.

“The Complete History of America (abridged)” at the Bloomfield High School Auditorium (160 Broad Street in Bloomfield). Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Nov 16, 17, and 18) at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or in advance online here.