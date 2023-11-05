Mark your calendars for the College Women’s Club of Montclair’s Used Book & Music Sale! Twice a year, the organization holds a sale, selling items donated by the community—proceeds generated from the sales fund scholarships for senior high school girls. Last June, the College Women’s Club awarded $41,500 in scholarships to 19 girls from the area.

This event is a must-visit for book and music lovers. Shelves are filled with thousands of books and paperbacks, LPs, CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes, sheet music and more. Items are sold at bargain prices (most books are priced at $3 or less). Credit cards are accepted for purchases of $10 or more.

The College Women’s Club of Montclair’s Used Book & Music Sale Dates

November 10 – 930 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission to opening day is $20 between 9:30 a.m. – noon and free from noon to 9 p.m.

November 11 -9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

November 12 – 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

November 13 – 1–6 p.m.

The Used Book & Music Sales takes place at:

Booksale Headquarters (opposite YMCA)

26 Park Street (lower level), Montclair