Baseball field conditions. (SAFE FIELDS WITHOUT DELAY)

Today, a group of concerned families sent a letter, which can be found here, to Montclair town officials and the Board of Education. The letter details efforts of Woodman Field neighbors, Eric Scherzer of the BOE, and town officials to delay bond referendum-approved projects that protect the safety of our children. We encourage parents of student athletes and other residents to read the letter and join our effort to ensure there are no delays in making playing fields safe for Montclair’s youth.

Far too many of us have watched our children suffer concussions, tear knees and ankles, lose teeth, and get otherwise injured on Montclair’s poorly maintained dirt and grass fields. The BOE, families of athletes, neighbors, and others agree that Woodman’s baseball field – which has an athletic track running through it, is riddled with ditches and other hazards, and has sat under old trees that shed large branches – is extraordinarily dangerous. Pictures can be seen here. Hillside’s field, where several JV and 9th grade soccer and lacrosse teams play, also is indisputably unsafe. In mid-September, a Montclair soccer player sustained a torn ACL and other traumatic injuries that required surgery, and a visiting player also was seriously hurt because of Hillside’s uneven divot-laden field.

Maintaining grass fields is difficult in light of the limited budgets of most towns and school districts, budgets that cannot compare to those of professional sports teams. That’s why we were thrilled when the BOE shared its intentions to include in the bond referendum turf fields for Woodman and Hillside. We were relieved when the referendum passed with 84% of the town’s vote. It meant that help and safety were on the way.

Since then, however, a small group of vocal neighbors has sought to delay the field renovations that will keep our children safe. They initially expressed concern about plans to remove trees. A competitive baseball field that is reoriented to avoid the athletic track and provide space for the track team cannot fit at Woodman without removing some trees, so the BOE has promised to plant nearly 100 new trees at Woodman. The BOE met with neighbors and agreed to their request to reduce the size of the baseball field to save additional trees. Despite these compromises, neighbors continued to fight the project.

The neighbors pushed the BOE to forgo its well-documented and referendum-approved plans to install turf and instead use “organic grass.” This aspirational but unrealistic solution will lead to yet another poorly maintained field that causes more traumatic injuries, a safety concern the neighbors choose to deprioritize. Their arguments against turf fail to acknowledge that even the Mt. Sinai experts they cite note that “studies to assess the safety of artificial turf are ongoing and inconclusive.” The widely debated dangers of turf fields are not scientifically proven, but the neighbors’ lack of a feasible alternative will continue to subject our children to grass and dirt fields that unequivocally have resulted in acute and traumatic injuries.

Neighbors have referenced disappointment that the views from their homes will change, that their property values might decrease. This past summer, new turf was installed on Woodman’s football field without objections from these same neighbors, perhaps because they cannot see the football turf from their windows. Aesthetics and fears about home values cannot dictate the BOE’s legal and moral responsibility to provide safe playing fields without delay.

Most disappointingly, one neighbor approached a child to tell him that he was “wrong” after he spoke at a BOE meeting, and another neighbor yelled to 7th grade baseball players that they will get cancer from a new turf field and then shouted at their parents that they will never have grandchildren because their children will be infertile. No matter one’s cause, such behavior is unacceptable.

We encourage everyone to remember that just because non-lawyer neighbors make legal claims and town officials issue a stop work order (which they did) doesn’t mean they are legally correct. As a separate entity, the BOE has vast rights over its own property, and we should not take at face value uninformed claims on social media.

We are grateful that most BOE members and Dr. Ponds remain committed to urgency and student safety and that they oppose unwarranted delays. We hope that other local officials won’t allow a vocal minority to threaten our children’s well-being and the healthy, character-enhancing, community-building, life-changing experience that athletics provide.

We encourage other interested parents to join the thousands of community members who want safe fields now. Please show your support by emailing safefieldswithoutdelay@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Andrew Lacey

Andrew Snyder

Anthony Anzaldi

Becca Jones

Brent Ashton

Eileen Milano

Evan Rudall

Jasmine Hodari

Jason Blau

Jennifer Snyder

Jodi Aishton

John Sung

Kevin Price

Lisa Stulberg

Meg Berghausen

Megan Van Note

Michelle Price

Mike St. Pierre

Rashidi Hodari

Richard Ullman

Robin Thackray Ashton

Ryan Van Note

Sarah Williams

Sean Sullivan

Shawn Williams

Soam Goel

Tate van Hamburg

Tessie Thomas

Tyler Mathisen

Wendy Lacey

Wes Jones

William Aishton