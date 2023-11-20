Today, a group of concerned families sent a letter, which can be found here, to Montclair town officials and the Board of Education. The letter details efforts of Woodman Field neighbors, Eric Scherzer of the BOE, and town officials to delay bond referendum-approved projects that protect the safety of our children. We encourage parents of student athletes and other residents to read the letter and join our effort to ensure there are no delays in making playing fields safe for Montclair’s youth.
Far too many of us have watched our children suffer concussions, tear knees and ankles, lose teeth, and get otherwise injured on Montclair’s poorly maintained dirt and grass fields. The BOE, families of athletes, neighbors, and others agree that Woodman’s baseball field – which has an athletic track running through it, is riddled with ditches and other hazards, and has sat under old trees that shed large branches – is extraordinarily dangerous. Pictures can be seen here. Hillside’s field, where several JV and 9th grade soccer and lacrosse teams play, also is indisputably unsafe. In mid-September, a Montclair soccer player sustained a torn ACL and other traumatic injuries that required surgery, and a visiting player also was seriously hurt because of Hillside’s uneven divot-laden field.
Maintaining grass fields is difficult in light of the limited budgets of most towns and school districts, budgets that cannot compare to those of professional sports teams. That’s why we were thrilled when the BOE shared its intentions to include in the bond referendum turf fields for Woodman and Hillside. We were relieved when the referendum passed with 84% of the town’s vote. It meant that help and safety were on the way.
Since then, however, a small group of vocal neighbors has sought to delay the field renovations that will keep our children safe. They initially expressed concern about plans to remove trees. A competitive baseball field that is reoriented to avoid the athletic track and provide space for the track team cannot fit at Woodman without removing some trees, so the BOE has promised to plant nearly 100 new trees at Woodman. The BOE met with neighbors and agreed to their request to reduce the size of the baseball field to save additional trees. Despite these compromises, neighbors continued to fight the project.
The neighbors pushed the BOE to forgo its well-documented and referendum-approved plans to install turf and instead use “organic grass.” This aspirational but unrealistic solution will lead to yet another poorly maintained field that causes more traumatic injuries, a safety concern the neighbors choose to deprioritize. Their arguments against turf fail to acknowledge that even the Mt. Sinai experts they cite note that “studies to assess the safety of artificial turf are ongoing and inconclusive.” The widely debated dangers of turf fields are not scientifically proven, but the neighbors’ lack of a feasible alternative will continue to subject our children to grass and dirt fields that unequivocally have resulted in acute and traumatic injuries.
Neighbors have referenced disappointment that the views from their homes will change, that their property values might decrease. This past summer, new turf was installed on Woodman’s football field without objections from these same neighbors, perhaps because they cannot see the football turf from their windows. Aesthetics and fears about home values cannot dictate the BOE’s legal and moral responsibility to provide safe playing fields without delay.
Most disappointingly, one neighbor approached a child to tell him that he was “wrong” after he spoke at a BOE meeting, and another neighbor yelled to 7th grade baseball players that they will get cancer from a new turf field and then shouted at their parents that they will never have grandchildren because their children will be infertile. No matter one’s cause, such behavior is unacceptable.
We encourage everyone to remember that just because non-lawyer neighbors make legal claims and town officials issue a stop work order (which they did) doesn’t mean they are legally correct. As a separate entity, the BOE has vast rights over its own property, and we should not take at face value uninformed claims on social media.
We are grateful that most BOE members and Dr. Ponds remain committed to urgency and student safety and that they oppose unwarranted delays. We hope that other local officials won’t allow a vocal minority to threaten our children’s well-being and the healthy, character-enhancing, community-building, life-changing experience that athletics provide.
We encourage other interested parents to join the thousands of community members who want safe fields now. Please show your support by emailing safefieldswithoutdelay@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Andrew Lacey
Andrew Snyder
Anthony Anzaldi
Becca Jones
Brent Ashton
Eileen Milano
Evan Rudall
Jasmine Hodari
Jason Blau
Jennifer Snyder
Jodi Aishton
John Sung
Kevin Price
Lisa Stulberg
Meg Berghausen
Megan Van Note
Michelle Price
Mike St. Pierre
Rashidi Hodari
Richard Ullman
Robin Thackray Ashton
Ryan Van Note
Sarah Williams
Sean Sullivan
Shawn Williams
Soam Goel
Tate van Hamburg
Tessie Thomas
Tyler Mathisen
Wendy Lacey
Wes Jones
William Aishton
So much here to work with!
OK, is there a group out there that is against fixing Hillside playing field? If not, why is this in the argument of 22 households?
I’m all for fixing Hillside, but now I am freaking out it won’t be a turf field. Is it? Please, by all that is holy, tell me we are not letting Hillside students play on dirt & grass!!!
Speaking of the evils of dirt & grass, why isn’t Buzz, or Northeast, or {insert tour magnet} being converted to turf. And, don’t want to get to far into the Title IX (that’s 9), but why hasn’t Henninburg Field switched to turf!
Anyway, I fully support clear cutting Woodman Field. I simply ask that you instruct your progeny to give up on those absolutely ridiculous & traumatic annual Climate Strikes.
Oh, and talk about misrepresenting, did you look at the 2022 “renderings”? Did you see all the beautiful SHADE trees lining the field? Did you notice the diminishing outfield fence? What di I tell you people about renderings? C’mon. You can try a little harder.
But, at the end of the day, build your field…and, as I told you in 2018, yes 5 years ago, I look forward to the stadium lighting the next cohort too parents will insist on. Screw the Dark Sky folks!
PS: the letter could’ve been 3 pages shorter.
I agree with this letter. Woodman and Hillside fields must be renovated to protect our children. Both of the fields are safety hazards. As a parent of a current high school student, I am concerned every time he steps on that field for practices or games. Let’s get this done for the spring seasons.
I, too, support the letter and project. I am the parent of a baseball player that suffered a season ending concussion this spring. I never want another family to feel what I did as I watched my son fall unconscious face first in the dirt due to a bad hop that could have been prevented by this much needed and heavily town favored project.
This letter captures the critical issues very well. Realize that most, if not all, MHS outdoor sports, male and female, are played on synthetic surfaces: football, lacrosse, soccer, softball, field hockey. This is no accident. In fact, it prevents accidents, reduces annual maintenance costs and creates a better, fairer playing surface. Baseball is the outlier.
The current grass and dirt Woodman baseball field is ill-maintained, rife with hazards and intrinsically unsafe. To replace it with another grass and dirt field is to throw good money after bad and to invite maintenance and safety challenges the school district is ill-equipped (and too cash strapped) to meet. The bond referendum wisely specified a synthetic surface. The voters voted. Fully 84% of them said “yes,” as the letter points out. It’s time to prioritize player safety. It’s time to move forward.
I’ve been following this issue, and the environmental impact is really minimal compared to other things going on. The opposition to this seems so arbitrary, It very much feels like the same type of NIMBY-ism and reflexive anti-building sentiment that has led to the crisis of affordable housing in this country. Ten or fifteen trees or whatever is it may be unfortunate but it’s not a legitimate crisis.
I support this upgrade to Woodman Field. So do 1,200+ people who signed a petition supporting the project. The BOE already reduced the size of the field to preserve trees for the neighbors.
Although much of the opposition purports to be based in expertise and moral concerns about the environment, a lot of it is simply about the desire of some neighbors to look at nice trees across their property. Some neighbors (one in particular) have made false or misleading claims about turf safety, the applicable laws, and comparable fields (they even tried to pass off the girls softball field at Millburn as a comparable varsity baseball field).
It’s time to get this done for player safety.
Some startling omissions in this letter. First, seems worth noting that no neighbor and no “tree person” (pardon me, we should really find a good term for those who care about trees) has ever once suggested the baseball team should not have a safe and new field. Never heard that, not once. Have you, baseball fams? Did someone tell your sons they should put up with a crap field that’s too small and has a track running through it? Were they told to get what they get and not get upset? Nope. Never. Instead, they heard, as did you all, how about a brand new regulation-size field, with a slightly different angle that allows the preservation of a large number of legacy shade trees that will help keep them cool when they play AND, it’s true, please the neighbors with whom they share this community, and — bonus! — keep doing some really essential stuff for the environment (but shhh, we don’t want to think about the environment too much these days, it’s really a downer). Alas, it clearly was too much for you to consider the needs of anyone beyond the outfield. And you have taught your sons that valuable lesson: They need not give them their attention, just keep their eyes on the ball. Yet, you are all good people. I have to believe that. How did you so easily stop caring about others in this when solutions for all were on offer at every last turn? Last I heard your biggest compromise might have been settling for a 350 foot outfield, ya know, the size the architect revealed is regulation. Did you ever once consider it? Did you ever allow yourselves to think beyond the game?
Now, the School District. Let’s just check in on some salient facts that continue to be set aside in the most appalling act of “nothing to see here” many of us have ever witnessed. 1. There is a contaminants Deed Notice filed with the County for this property. This means there may be unsafe soil right there where they are about to unearth said soil. This is a health and safety hazard. “Health and safety” are the catch words of the season, aren’t they? If the District is committed to the health and safety of your sons’ heads and ACLs, they must also be concerned about the health and safety of any child, including yours, playing on that field or living nearby. If there is lead in that soil that is kicked up into the air during this construction project, that is BAD. If there is lead in that soil where student athletes play, that is BAD. Why will the District not properly address this? Baseball families, do you have a good connection to the BOE (I think ya might). Can you please ask the BOE to take the proper precautions so we know for certain this soil is safe for all the children of our community? Anyone willing to help here? Anyone?
Now we’re onto another thing that is REQUIRED that has somehow inexplicably been ignored by our School District. The NJ Dept. of Environmental Protection has something called Executive Order 215. It requires a project that uses more than 20% state funds to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment. The baseball renovation I hear uses 31%, which should trigger the study. But under the leadership of our BOE and Dr. Ponds, it inexplicably did not, despite repeated requests. This means our own School District is not carrying out state requirements on an $8M project. Can someone please explain how this is possible? Or is this another valuable lesson for our kids? When laws and rules are inconvenient, just skip them.
Also, you had a really convenient omission in your letter. The neighbor who commented on your sons’ fertility? You left out the catalyst. She was inside her house with her young child when she heard boys yelling “Traitor! Traitor!” outside her home, in reaction to her “save the trees” yard sign. How come you left that out? Not a good look for the team, eh?
Wow, this got long. There just is so much. So I will choose one more thing. Baseball fams, can you please lay to rest this idea that we all knew this was happening because 84% voted for it. We voted for a lot of things. Like toilets that flush in the high school (still elusive). For the baseball field line item, the referendum did not include mention of artificial turf installation nor the cutting down of a berm of old growth trees nor the contaminants Deed Notice nor the state-required environmental assessment nor a 40-foot net fence. Might you please consider that perhaps such details would have been notable had they been presented at the outset, but instead this plan was shared only a couple months prior to the chainsaws arriving? You insult this community every time you say “they knew what they were getting.” No one knew what they were getting. If the baseball community did, cool. No one else did. Stop suggesting they did.
In the name of accountability, required protocols, health and safety, can this project be handled responsibly? Anyone? Anyone? The trees are gone, but there is still time for the rest.
