Montclair Early Music (MEM), a nonprofit organization of amateur and professional musicians who seek to provide opportunities for all people to play music together, will present its winter holiday concert, “Feliz Navidad: Holiday Music from Spain and Latin America through the Centuries,” at 3 p.m., on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at The Episcopal Church of St. James, 581 Valley Road, in Upper Montclair. The concert will be performed under the direction of Dr. Jason Priset, co-director of Collegium Musicum and faculty at Montclair State University and will feature historical art curated by former NYU and Bloomfield College professor Lou Miele.

Open to the public for a suggested donation, the family-friendly concert – performed by an ensemble of professional and amateur instrumentalists and singers – takes attendees through the music, dance and holiday customs of Spain and the Americas during the Medieval and Renaissance periods. The audience will be invited to join in the singing of Christmas carols.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance here. Admission includes the concert, which features music played on period instruments, a traditional dance performance, juggling and storytelling to entertain all ages, and a reception that includes Spanish delicacies. Donations support MEM’s important work to provide music education for all.

“Montclair Early Music is pleased to bring history to life through seasonal music, dance and storytelling with this year’s concert celebrating the rich cultures of Hispanic and Latin American peoples over the centuries,” said Julienne Pape, founder of Montclair Early Music.

This season’s concert features the talents of renowned musical artists including:

Dr. Jason Priset , co-director of Collegium Musicum and faculty at Montclair State University, performing on Renaissance lute and providing musical direction for this season’s program

, co-director of Collegium Musicum and faculty at Montclair State University, performing on Renaissance lute and providing musical direction for this season’s program John Milan , playing the gaita galega (Galician bagpipe), along with dancers performing a traditional Spanish dance, the Muiñeira

, playing the gaita galega (Galician bagpipe), along with dancers performing a traditional Spanish dance, the Muiñeira Soprano soloist and liturgical cantor Louisa Valentín performing with vocal and instrumental ensembles

Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance at feliz-navidad.eventbrite.com . For more information, visit montclairearlymusic.org .