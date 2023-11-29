There has been much misinformation about Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) circulating in Montclair lately, including claims that we endorse Hamas’ atrocities. We’d like to set the record straight.

There are two truths about recent events in Israel-Palestine:

Hamas’s October 7 attack that killed so many Israeli civilians was horrendous, unjustified, and illegal. Israel’s response that has killed so many civilians and continues to put so many innocent lives at risk has been horrendous, unjustified, and illegal.

We at JVP of Northern NJ unequivocally believe both these things. International human rights groups also believe both these things. On the other hand, Hamas thinks only number 2 is true. And many of those who have been attacking us seem to think only number 1 is true.

Right from the beginning we stated, “we believe killing civilians is wrong whether they are Palestinian or Israeli.” This and other JVP-NNJ statements can be found on our website , which we encourage people to visit.

Several weeks ago, we arranged a program to take place at the public library featuring the reflections on Palestine of a Quaker speaker committed to nonviolence. Shortly before it was to take place, a petition circulated calling on the library to “cancel the terror supporting event.” And then the Montclair Local reported that the “Montclair Civil Rights Commission Calls for Library to Cancel” the program. This was dismaying. A Civil Rights Commission with a diverse membership trying to shut down a public program? We have since been told, however, by some members of the commission, that the chairperson’s statement was not approved by the full body. Fortunately, the library held firm and we were able to hold the event, though disruptive behavior by critics forced an awkward ending.

Many of our critics object to the fact that we provided context for the events of October 7. Context does not mean justification. Countless observers have been warning for years that Gaza is an “open-air prison” (e.g., Human Rights Watch), and that treating its people like caged animals, allowing their living situation to get increasingly desperate, continually dispossessing Palestinians on the West Bank, and shutting down nonviolent forms of protest could not last forever; there would be an explosion. This doesn’t justify the criminal acts that occurred in the explosion; rather, it explains the root causes. Consider an analogy. Social justice advocates have long warned that violent crime will be inevitable as long as there is poverty, inequality, discrimination, and lax gun laws. But this doesn’t mean that these advocates are thereby justifying violent crimes. JVP statements that identify decades of oppression and dispossession as the root causes of October 7 do not justify Hamas’s actions, nor are they intended to do so; they seek to explain where oppression leads and why the only long-term solution to violence in Israel-Palestine is justice for all.

We know that there are people of good will who disagree with us. We welcome dialogue with them.

Stephen R. Shalom

Montclair

The writer is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace of Northern NJ