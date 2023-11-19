By SANFORD SORKIN

My yard’s boundaries are delineated by a fence and a well-constructed fieldstone wall. In past columns, I’ve written about birds in the yard or flying over without strictly observing any boundaries overhead. This time, I wander a good deal farther afield and talk about what isn’t in my yard or above it, and most likely never will be.

Travel is part of the birding paradigm: See as much as you can locally, then go farther afield. My summer travels included branching out to Arizona, specifically, Tucson and the surrounding canyons and grasslands of the Sonoran Desert. I’ve made the trip several times before, but always anticipate seeing something new, or at least taking a better picture of an old favorite bird. And as old favorites go, the greater roadrunner sits atop my list. The greater has a cousin, the lesser roadrunner, found much farther south, but most birders refer to the birds found in our Southwest simply as roadrunners.

Everyone with a television set is already familiar with the roadrunner thanks to a National Geographic special, an amazing lecture by David Attenborough, or hours spent as a child watching Loony Tunes. At we got older, we realized there might not be an Acme that sold everything a coyote might require, or a roadrunner that enjoyed jousting with a mortal enemy.

Coyotes can run at around 40 miles per hour. (SANFORD SORKIN)

Ignoring the cartoons, the reality is still amazing. Coyotes can run at around 40 miles per hour, while the mostly ground-based roadrunner has a top speed of half that. In a foot race, the coyote always wins, but remember that the roadrunner is a bird and has wings. He may not be a great flyer, but can certainly make it to a perch beyond the reach of a coyote—that is, if there is a nearby perch in the often-barren landscape. Absent a tree, the roadrunner will run with quick turns and fly with long glides.

Survival is often a challenge in the arid Southwest. Coyotes aren’t the only threat roadrunners may encounter. Raccoons and hawks find them to be fair game as well. Nevertheless, roadrunners have a lifespan of seven to eight years, and their ability to move quickly lets them avoid confrontations with seriously hungry foes.

Roadrunner will attack and eat snakes. (SANFORD SORKIN)

While the roadrunner can’t defeat a coyote on foot, he can outpace lizards and the other small creatures that make up a good portion of its diet. Any reptile or mammal of appropriate size is a potential meal. Roadrunners will attack snakes, and if they should kill one with their speed and sharp bills, they will eat it. This includes venomous rattlesnakes. When a pair of roadrunners attack a rattlesnake, the first distracts the snake while the second attacks.

Roadrunner snack on a Cheeto. (SANFORD SORKIN)

Roadrunners may find easier meals when they venture into locations inhabited by children and sloppy tourists. This roadrunner is in the process of consuming an errant Cheeto.

Illegal hunting is also a problem for roadrunners. Some hunters believe that roadrunners will snatch eggs from the nests of bird species that the game hunters prize. The reality is that they may: They have a varied diet, and when the opportunity presents itself, they will eat the eggs and chicks as well. But it is hard to imagine that they have a serious impact on gamebird populations.

August in the Southwest can be challenging, with swings between sweltering days and periodic flooding from monsoon rains. This summer, Tucson set a record they probably didn’t want to set: For 53 days, ending August 8, 2023, the temperature exceeded 100°. When we want to be comfortable, we turn on the air conditioning. Birds obviously don’t have that option. Roadrunners live in an arid environment; they have learned to adapt to harsh weather and even thrive in it. Newborn roadrunners can maintain their body temperature by the time they are five days old. They conserve water by reabsorbing body moisture additionally the bodies of their reptile and rodent prey are also a source of water. In the same way as many birds that drink saltwater, roadrunners can excrete excess salt from their nasal passages.

Fortunately for anyone interested in photographing roadrunners, they seem to prefer running out in the open on unvegetated roads. When encountered on a path or parking lot, they almost always run. The only time I have ever seen one fly was when a roadrunner in the shade of a tree took three steps and flew into the tree with a lizard in its mouth to share with a waiting mate.

Roadrunners have X-shaped footprints, with two toes pointing forward and two back, making it difficult to determine if the bird is going forward or back. Native American and Mexican legends have a special place for the roadrunner. They recognize its courage and endurance and believe the X-shaped footprints prevent evil spirits from following them.

