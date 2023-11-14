Montclair has long received accolades for being a walkable town, but recent accidents and a pedestrian fatality have residents calling for more action from the township. The need for safer streets is not new — it’s something Montclair’s crossing guards have been dealing with for years. Crosswalks, designed to give pedestrians a safe way to cross, can be treacherous in Montclair, even when a crossing guard is present.

“The lack of courtesy, driver to driver, and driver to pedestrian” is what causes most accidents, says Paul Tomasetti, Jr., a crossing guard at Watchung Plaza.

Crossing guard Paul Tomasetti Jr. stepping into heavy traffic to assist people attempting to cross at Watchung Plaza intersection. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

Tomasetti has spent seven years as a crossing guard, at some of Montclair’s busiest intersections. He has worked at Watchung Plaza, Watchung and Valley, Valley and Bellevue, Grove Street and Bellevue, and helped students and staff cross at Buzz Aldrin Middle School and Montclair High School.

Since September, Tomasetti has been stationed at Watchung Plaza, a dangerous intersection that has had its share of accidents, some involving pedestrians. It’s also an intersection where a traffic light has been promised. “This is one of the busiest corners,” said Tomasetti. “All you got is a stop sign and me. Sometimes, I wonder if I am a target.”

One big issue according to Tomasetti are the people who try to make a left out of Watchung Plaza onto Watchung Avenue where it is a right turn only, or even try to go down the one way street. Crossing guard Paul Tomasetti Jr. standing at his corner at Watchung Plaza. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

Pedestrian safety is always Tomasetti’s priority. “They are your kids before they hit my corner. When they hit my corner, they’re my kids,” he said.

Proximity to the high school also affects the traffic pattern at Watchung Avenue. Tomasetti describes the intersection between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. as “chaos.”

“It does not matter where you are. Sometimes at the school they are more courteous, they are impatient, but they know they have to wait,” said Tomasetti. “Out here, I had one person go through my stop sign and curse me out.”

Tomasetti has been on the receiving end of some unfriendly gestures. He’s been yelled at and almost hit multiple times.

“If you don’t stop, then I become a hood ornament, and I really don’t want to become a hood ornament, pal,” said Tomasetti with a laugh.

Tomasetti and other crossing guards say they have yet to see any real changes to improve safety at the crosswalks. Montclair’s Vision Zero Task Force, after a slow star, recently held its first meeting. The task force has a goal to first reduce, and then eliminate, traffic-related deaths in the township within five years.

Residents along Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue created signs to bring awareness to safe driving. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

One crossing guard, who requested to remain anonymous, has witnessed a lot of aggressive driving throughout a 12-year-career, adding that road closures can increase traffic and that crossing guards are rarely informed when road closures occur.

“I would think the town or police would tell us ‘we are going to close that road tomorrow so be ready,’ but they do not tell us anything.”

A recent addition of flashing lights for pedestrians to cross more safely were added in an area where residents urge drivers to slow down, but the crossing guard said it’s not a solution.

Crossing guard Keith Larkin holding up a stop sign on Valley Road. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

Crossing guard Keith Larkin, who is also a veteran, works the corner of Valley Road and Watchung Avenue. “I like this job. This is what I did overseas, a little bit of executive protection, and these people need a little protection.”

Larkin himself has been grazed by a car on that corner, but fortunately did not sustain any injuries. Crossing guard Keith Larkin helping a family get across the street during the morning rush. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

“People don’t respect the lights, people don’t respect the crossing,” he says. Larkin maintains a rule for himself to never turn his back to the road.

With the holidays and holiday traffic coming, Larkin has increased concerns about pedestrian safety.

He fears that without any drastic changes, “people are going to get hurt, and there are going to be more accidents.” Crossing guard Keith Larkin facing the road watching the monring traffic. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)