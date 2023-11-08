A developer seeking approval from the Montclair Planning Board to subdivide a historic Park Street property abruptly requested to adjourn the Nov. 6 meeting to revise the proposal to better reflect concerns of board members that the project is not in character with the neighborhood.

Nathan Rozen, owner of the development company 509 Park St LLC, through his attorney Michael Piromalli, asked board members at Monday’s meeting to stop his team’s testimony so they can rework their design to “have a better presentation” at a later date.

509 Park Street, known as the Tinkham House. (SAVE PARK STREET)

Rozen is seeking permission from the board to divide 509 Park St. into three parcels, leaving the current house on a newly created center parcel. If the application had gone forward in its current version, two single-family homes would be constructed on the other parcels, one on either side of the current house. The house, built at the turn of the 20th century, is on the township’s list of historic structures, along with a freestanding garage at the rear of the property.

The developer is seeking a variance of township code because the width of the current home is slightly larger than allowed if the lot were subdivided and the property line brought closer to the attached garage, said J. Michael Petry, the developer’s architect and planner.

By proposing to divide the property into three lots instead of four, the plan “actually advances the purpose of your zoning plan, specifically related to the preservation of historic structures,” Petry told the board.

Petry presented architectural renderings that showed drawings of large houses on the newly created parcels. But, he told the board, those drawings were “conceptual” and not what is actually planned.

Planning Board Chairman John Wynn told Petry that what the planner called conceptual drawings “are one of the things that we have to visualize what’s going on here,” and that the board is looking at those sketches as if that were what the developer would like to build, not just as a possibility to what could fit there, he said.

Wynn noted the proximity of the house planned for the proposed northern parcel with that of its neighbor. Renderings show that the driveway for that proposed house is near to the house at 517 Park. “You could also have chosen to pick something that was smaller, that showed somewhat more appreciation for the distance between that house and the neighboring house,” Wynn told Petry.

One of the inconsistencies along that stretch of Park Street is the required frontage widths of properties, Petry said. At one point, the township code requires 90 feet of width; at another point it is 80 feet, which is what the proposed subdivided parcels would create, he said. Across the street the required frontage width is 70 feet, Petry told the board.

Another inconsistency, Petry said, is that the parcel’s rear property lines are not parallel to Park Street, creating a lot that does not have right angles. “The existing lot is non-conforming,” Petry said. “So anything we do will generally be non-conforming.”

Several board members expressed their reservations regarding the project.

Subdividing this property is wrong, board member Michael Graham said. “We’re talking about inserting a lot that is not, in my estimation, conforming with the character of that particular part of this neighborhood,” he said. This project would “require us to damage historic resources,” he said to Petry.

Petry disagreed. “I look at it as preserving historic resources,” he said. Based on recommendations from the township’s Historic Preservation Commission the project has been revised to not destroy the freestanding garage, Petry said.

Resident attended the meeting holding Save Park Street signs. (MONTCLAIR GOVERNMENT YOUTUBE)

Board member Carmel Loughman was concerned that approving this project would set a precedent for future applications. “Part of our job is trying to protect and preserve,” she said.

The proposal has been met with great concern by neighboring residents. About 35 local homeowners attended the Nov. 6 meeting, many with large green signs stating “Save Park Street!” Several times residents audibly chuckled and laughed when Petry said something with which they didn’t agree.

In September, the township Historic Preservation Commission reviewed the application, which at that point included the demolition of the historic garage. The Commission recommended in a letter to the Planning Board that the proposal be denied as the property “has played a strong role in the history of the neighborhood.” According to HPC records, the house was constructed around 1900, the garage in 1914, and an adjacent stone wall in 1921. The version brought to the Planning Board this week retains that garage and much of the stone wall.

The next hearing on this proposal is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.