In addition to Essex County’s Holiday Lights Spectacular, there are lots of local festive holiday events for families to enjoy, with tree lighting, performances, visits with Santa and more!

Winter Wonderland at Wellmont Plaza

Montclair Center BID, The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Kitchen + Bar are bringing back Winter Wonderland on November 25! There will be activities and your favorite holiday guests, including Santa, Princess Bell, The Grinch and a hula-hooping elf at the Wellmont Arts Plaza. Family-friendly activities include kids’ crafts, carolers, raffles, selfie stations for festive holiday pictures, and fun activity booths sponsored by local nonprofit organizations. The festivities wrap up with the Wellmont tree lighting at 6 PM.

Saturday, November 25, 12:30–6:30 p.m.

Wellmont Plaza, 5 Seymour Street, Montclair

Free to attend

Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt

Holiday cheer, festive entertainment, giveaways and great local shopping await at this free, family-friendly event on November 25! Six Points Plaza will be filled with music, hot cocoa, ice sculpture, a visit from Santa and more. Attendees will receive a Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt Map highlighting the various Holiday Hunt Destinations.

Saturday, November 25, 1–4 p.m.

Bloomfield Center

Free to attend

Montclair Township Holiday Tree Lighting

Crowds of people gathered at the Christmas tree lighting on Church Street on Dec. 3, 2001. (SHANE PAUL NEIL/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Montclair Township hosts its annual holiday tree lighting in Church Street Plaza on November 30 with holiday music, activities for kids—photo ops inside a Giant Snow Globe, a magic Sshow, toy soldier, gingerbread slide inflatable—and a Santa visit! It’s an evening of fun family entertainment in Montclair.

Thursday, November 30 at 5 p.m.

Church Street, Montclair

Free to attend

Winter Wonderland

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge is hosting its magical annual Winter Wonderland on December 2! Take the kids for a festive time filled with activities such as holiday crafts, face painting, a balloonist, a bouncy house, and enchanting decorations. Santa will be there, merrily accompanied by a professional photographer for family portraits. (*You will receive a link with five edited photos from which you will select one digitalized, high-resolution, ready-to-print photo). Photo slots are limited, so sign up early!

Saturday, December 2, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, 19 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Event only: $40 – Member/Family, $50 – Non-Member/Family

Event + Santa Photo*: $65 – Member/Family, $75 – Non-Member/Family

Glen Ridge hosts its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 2! Enjoy a lot of festive fun, hot chocolate, and special guests.

Sunday, December 2, 4:30 p.m.

Glen Ridge Municipal Building, 825 Bloomfield Avenue, Glen Ridge

Free to attend

Santa at Van Vleck

The real Santa is returning to Van Vleck for holiday photos and fun activities in the House & Gardens. New Moon Photography will take photos, and there will be snacks and activities for families. A Sensory Session will be available in the first hour of each day to provide a quieter environment for their visit with Santa.

At this time, the event is sold out. However, you can join the waitlist by emailing here, and maybe if you’re on Santa’s “nice” list, you may get a spot.

Friday, December 1: 1–5 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair

A ticket includes 5 family members.

Story Time and Cocoa with Santa

Bring the kids to meet Santa, hear a festive storytime, enjoy performances, fill up at a hot cocoa bar and much more!

Sunday, December 3, 10 a.m. to noon

The General Store at Cornerstone, 198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

Free to attend

Uptown Montclair Holiday Tree Lighting

Katie and Finn Place enjoy the newly lit tree at St. James Episcopal Church on Dec. 2, 2021. (KATE ALBRIGHT / FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Uptown Montclair offers an expanded Tree Lighting event this year! Kids can enjoy a visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause, a craft and letters to Santaa table and the Upper Montclair fire truck to explore. Montclair Diner will serve up hot chocolate, and there will be zeppoles and a fried Oreo truck for more treats! The St. James Band, Beyond the Boogi Dance and the Montclair High School Passing Notes will perform.

Tuesday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m.

St. James Church lawn, 581 Valley Road, Montclair

Free to attend

Sensory Friendly Santa Event

Cornerstone Montclair and Kerry Magro host their annual Sensory and Autism Friendly Santa event on December 9! Families will have the chance to meet Santa without long lines in a quiet and calm environment. A limited number of children will be in the room with Santa at one time. Kids can get as close to Santa as they want or keep their distance. Parents may take their own pictures (there will not be a professional photographer at the event).

Saturday, December 9, beginning at 10 a.m.

Cornerstone Montclair, 198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

Register here. The $5 admission fee includes family time with Santa and a $5 coupon to The General Store at Cornerstone Montclair.