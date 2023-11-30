Sushi chef Kenny Mar, formerly of Daikichi, will run the newly added sushi bar at De Novo beginning December 5. (COURTESY OF DE NOVO)

Exciting news in the Montclair food scene! De Novo has announced the introduction of a sushi bar led by former Daikichi chef Kenny Mar.

This collaboration comes on the heels of the closure of Daikichi, a local favorite in service for 35 years. The news was met with an outpouring of emotion from locals who had cherished the restaurant, expressing their fond memories on our story and social media.

Demetri Malki, owner of De Novo—another favorite restaurant in Montclair—saw an opportunity.

“The day I read Montclair Local’s story about Daikichi closing, I knew I had to do something,” Malki shared. “I realized how huge the following was and that the closing would leave a big void in the area. I wanted to fill it.”

Malki and his team swiftly approached Kenny Mar, the former head sushi chef at Daikichi. The proposition was clear—create a sushi bar at De Novo, with Mar at the helm, crafting his signature sushi rolls that had become a Montclair staple. Mar eagerly embraced the idea, thrilled to continue his craft in a familiar setting.

Loyal patrons of De Novo who are concerned about changes to the restaurant they know and love can rest assured that the essence of De Novo will remain intact.

The new sushi bar is set up where the communal table once stood. While ten sushi rolls will be integrated into De Novo’s menu, the complete sushi experience will be available exclusively for takeout, mirroring the operational style that Daikichi adopted post-2020.

Malki plans to open the sushi bar on Tuesday, December 5.