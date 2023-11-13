Jones Road Beauty x Lingua Franca sweatshirts are $135 each. Available ONLY at Jones Road stores while supplies last.

Bobbi Brown’s approach to life and business is rooted in the simple yet powerful question, “What if?”

Whenever someone seeks her advice or is contemplating trying something new, she responds with the question: “What if you launched this new business now?” or “What if we created a new beauty product that no one has ever done before?” This curious and fearless approach has helped Brown achieve remarkable success.

This philosophy also led her to launch Jones Road, a clean beauty brand, on the day her non-compete clause with her namesake company expired in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Despite the odds, Brown’s decision paid off, and within three years, she expanded the brand and opened three Jones Road stores, including the flagship store in her hometown of Montclair, Greenwich Village and East Hampton.

In celebration of Jones Road’s third anniversary, Brown has teamed up with Lingua Franca, a fashionable brand known for its hand-embroidered sweaters, to create two Jones Road Beauty x Lingua Franca sweatshirts featuring “Bobbi-isms,” phrases she always says that speak to her unique vision of natural beauty, individuality and fearlessness: “What if” and “I am me.”

Brown explains the phrase “What if” inspires people to dream big, think of the possibilities, and take a leap of faith. On the other hand, “I am me” reflects a lifelong beauty philosophy that emphasizes the importance of confidence. For Brown, confidence means knowing who you are and owning it. “You are always the most comfortable and confident when you’re simply being yourself,” adds Brown.

The Bobbi Kit 3.0 ($82) includes a limited-edition Jones Road Tyvek Bag, an exclusive new Mini Miracle Balm shade in Pinky Bronze—a low-shimmer shade that works as a luminous blush, bronzer, highlighter and lip tint, The Best Blush in POP for a statement happy pink, Just a Sec in Cool Taupe for a touch of shimmer, The Best Pencil in Brown for dimension and Cool Gloss in Original for moisture and shine

Jones Road has also launched a special Bobbi Kit 3.0 and several holiday kits to give you that “you, but better” sparkle just in time for celebrations.

Holiday Launches

The Platinum Pink Kit The Mini Brush Kit The Eyeshadow Palette 2.0 The Pink Champagne Kit

The Pink Champagne Kit Pink Champagne Mini Miracle Balm

Sparkle Wash in Gilded

The Best Pencil in Onyx

Lip and Cheek Stick in Rosy Brown The Platinum Pink Kit Platinum Pink Mini Miracle Balm

Sparkle Wash in Barely Pink

The Best Pencil in Black

Lip and Cheek Stick in Bright Pink

The Eyeshadow Palette 2.0 The Mini Brush Kit

Cream

So Pretty

Smokey Brown

Dark Brown Mini Eyeliner Brush

Mini Eye Blending Brush

Mini Detail

Mini Blush Brush

Thanks to Jones Road, we’re giving away a JR x LF “What if” sweatshirt and a holiday kit to one lucky Montclair Local reader!

To enter, leave a comment below on this post by 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, answering Bobbi’s question, “What if?” Is there something you have been wanting to do but have been afraid to take the leap? Are you at the crossroads of a life decision? Tell us which Holiday Kit you would love, too! The winner will be chosen at random.