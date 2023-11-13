Bobbi Brown’s approach to life and business is rooted in the simple yet powerful question, “What if?”
Whenever someone seeks her advice or is contemplating trying something new, she responds with the question: “What if you launched this new business now?” or “What if we created a new beauty product that no one has ever done before?” This curious and fearless approach has helped Brown achieve remarkable success.
This philosophy also led her to launch Jones Road, a clean beauty brand, on the day her non-compete clause with her namesake company expired in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Despite the odds, Brown’s decision paid off, and within three years, she expanded the brand and opened three Jones Road stores, including the flagship store in her hometown of Montclair, Greenwich Village and East Hampton.
In celebration of Jones Road’s third anniversary, Brown has teamed up with Lingua Franca, a fashionable brand known for its hand-embroidered sweaters, to create two Jones Road Beauty x Lingua Franca sweatshirts featuring “Bobbi-isms,” phrases she always says that speak to her unique vision of natural beauty, individuality and fearlessness: “What if” and “I am me.”
Brown explains the phrase “What if” inspires people to dream big, think of the possibilities, and take a leap of faith. On the other hand, “I am me” reflects a lifelong beauty philosophy that emphasizes the importance of confidence. For Brown, confidence means knowing who you are and owning it. “You are always the most comfortable and confident when you’re simply being yourself,” adds Brown.
Jones Road has also launched a special Bobbi Kit 3.0 and several holiday kits to give you that “you, but better” sparkle just in time for celebrations.
Thanks to Jones Road, we’re giving away a JR x LF “What if” sweatshirt and a holiday kit to one lucky Montclair Local reader!
