Hackensack Meridian Health System is diverting ambulances from the Emergency Room at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair because of a ransomware attack this morning.

“We became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is impacting Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center,” Chiara Marababol, administrative director of Marketing & Public Relations for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, told Montclair Local. She added, “There is no adverse impact on patient care. No other HMH hospitals are impacted, as they are hosted on a separate network.”

Marababol says that as they work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, they are following established downtime protocols.

“As a precaution, our Emergency Rooms are currently on divert status. We continue to care for patients in both of our ERs; however, we have asked our local EMS systems to temporarily divert patients in need of emergency care to other area facilities while we address our system issues. This ensures critically ill patients have immediate access to the highest level of care as we work to bring our systems back online.”