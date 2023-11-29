Holsten’s on Broad Street in Bloomfield.

True story: This is how often I frequent Holsten’s. When my now-20 year-old was maybe turning 8, we had the birthday party at her martial arts studio down the street from Holsten’s. Naturally, she wanted an ice cream cake from there, and who could blame her?

Several weeks before the party, I stopped by to pick up my standard order of one pint, half coffee chip, half mint chip. A deadline was looming and like usual, what powered me through was ice cream. [Sidebar: eating for emotional reasons, relatable right? Sigh.]

While I’m here I figured, I might as well order the cake. I placed the order, paid for my pint, said thank you to the super nice young guy behind the counter, and walked out the door. Then it hit me. I walked back in and said to him “Don’t you need a deposit?” He answered, “No ma’am, you’re here so often I know you’re good for it.” He was not wrong.

That guy is now Holsten’s general manager Karl Joseph Schneider, who’s worked there since 1997; his wife, Stephanie Sauka-Schneider is their media manager. They helped me pull this story together and shared the mouthwatering food photos you’re seeing.

An ice cream sundae is always the right choice at Holsten’s.

A dozen years later, Holsten’s ice cream and dark chocolate confections continue to beckon. More frequently than not, I heed the not-so-subtle call, jump in my car, and pay a visit. Since moving to Montclair from Huntington, Long Island forever ago, I continue to delight in the “right-ness” of everything about this gem of a spot.

So yes, this is a story about my 25-year love affair with Holsten’s, and all the kids who have worked there over the years. Unlike other love affairs (!), my feelings for Holsten’s have never faltered.

Ronald Stark and Christopher Carley currently own Holsten’s, a business that opened in 1939 and has been operated for 84 years and counting, likely a record in this challenging industry. They’ve owned and operated the ice cream parlor-restaurant-candy store since 1999, after working there when they were younger.

When we connected, the first question I asked Carley was if he ever got tired of ice cream or candy? “Who gets tired of that?” he replied. “We’re fortunate in having a great product that makes it hard to resist. For my waistline’s sake, I try to keep it to twice a month, but I’m not saying I necessarily always stick to that!”

Another myth crushed, yet I went on. As someone who lost 100% of her food and beverage public relations business when COVID hit and restaurants and hotels shut down, my follow up was obvious. “How did you make it through COVID?”

“Our customers were so loyal,” Carley said. “We changed our business model slightly, as many did, by offering curbside and delivery. During the nicer months, we even offered outdoor dining in our driveway. It didn’t matter, they were here for us. They kept coming (or calling) and we kept serving.

Friendly faces at Holsten’s .

“But really our staff gets the credit. They put in the hard hours. They kept people smiling with good service and that sense of family we value. They used their personal cars to deliver food. They kept a sense of normalcy during the toughest times for many. They kept the community fed and happy.”

I couldn’t bring myself to confess to Carley that I’ve never eaten anything other than ice cream, candy, or onions rings. Never tried their classic grilled cheese, or the cheeseburger Jeremy Schneider raved about recently on NJ.com. Never tasted a French fry even. Just more to explore, as I see it.

Those famous onion rings and more.

What are their #1 sellers? I’ll bet you can guess. “People love our Cheeseburger Deluxe platter, followed by a homemade hot fudge sundae. Onion rings for sure, thanks to ‘The Sopranos.’ Milkshakes, malteds for that old school vibe. And don’t forget the crinkled-cut fries,” said Carley.

One last note about the partners’ investment and respect for the communities they love and serve. It’s no surprise to learn Holsten’s supports multiple local schools, and not those just in Bloomfield. They also sponsor sports teams, plays, school music groups and have even partnered with Toni’s Kitchen. “We also support our staff if they are participating in charitable drives for school,” Carley added.

“The one great thing about Holsten’s is the 84 years of history. People sometimes ask what’s so special about the place,” Carley said. “My response is, ‘Sure, the products are great, but the front door is the best part. It can take you back in time, bring back a memory of when you were here say 20 years ago.”

Or in my case, 20 days ago.

It’s safe to say that Karen Schloss Diaz lives to eat and not the other way ’round. For 20+ years, her MarComm firm, diaz * schloss communications, has been serving up PR, community engagement, advertising strategy and social media for food & beverage brands. Her newspaper column, “Choice Cuts,” ran in The Montclair Times (USA Today/Gannett) for 11 years.