Dinner table installation with place settings at the center of a vigil on Walnut Street in Montclair on Sunday, Nov. 5, calling for the release of the 240 hostages held captive in Gaza. (Photo courtesy Emily Goldberg)

More than 500 people gathered Sunday in Montclair to remember the hostages in captivity in Gaza. The vigil, held on Walnut Street, offered a time to reflect, mourn and pray for the safe return of the 240 men, women and children. Organizers set up a dinner table with place settings representing each missing person not home with their families. Empty strollers with photos were placed for the babies and toddlers being held hostage. Hundreds of people attended a vigil on Walnut Street in Montclair on Sunday, Nov. 5, calling for the release of the 240 hostages held captive in Gaza. (Photo courtesy Emily Goldberg)

“So many of us in life have had a broken heart. But few of us have experienced what it means to have our heart shattered. The massacre on October 7 shattered our hearts.” — Rabbi Elliott Tepperman, Bnai Keshet, Montclair.

The peaceful community vigil was organized by Bring Them Home Montclair, a local volunteer group, in support of the Bring Them Home Now! forum.

