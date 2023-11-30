Chabad of Montclair is throwing its annual Chanukah Party on Wednesday, December 13, at Just Jake’s, and this year it will be bigger and better than ever!

The Chabad House Band will provide festive tunes, there will be delicious kosher munchies to enjoy, and then a menorah lighting will light up the night and celebrate the miracle of Chanukah.

Light Up the Night Chanukah Party

Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Just Jake’s, 30 Park Street, Montclair

$15 cover: Register and purchase tickets here.