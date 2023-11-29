Montclair Police officers responded to a Greenwood Avenue residence early Friday morning on a report of a burglary in progress. A resident was alerted to entry being made from his home surveillance system. Officers entered the residence and located a 63-year-old male from Montclair in the basement of the residence. He was charged with Defiant Trespass.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter:

Theft

November 21, 2023 (Elmwood Avenue): The resident reported that a package that had been delivered to her residence had been stolen. The package contained a pair of Ugg Boots. There was no suspect description.

Suspicious Vehicle

November 21, 2023 (Franklin Avenue): An officer patrolling the area of Franklin Avenue came upon a 2011 Black Hyundai parked on the east side of the street facing north. The vehicle was unoccupied and left running, there was damage to the ignition box, and the rear passenger window was broken out. The registered owner, a resident of Newark, was contacted and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen but not yet reported. Surveillance in the area shows a young male exit the Hyundai and enter a silver sedan before fleeing the area.

Criminal Mischief / Shots Fired

November 22, 2023 (Bloomfield Avenue): Officers responded to Studio Montclair on a report of “glass break” alarm. Responding officers observed a shattered glass window on the front of the building. Upon further inspection, Officers noticed a small bullet fragment located inside of the foyer. It appears the shot came from the area of New Street. There were no victims or suspects located.

Motor Vehicle Crime

November 24, 2023 (Grove Street): The resident reported that his 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen from his driveway during the overnight hours. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys left within. Surveillance video shows a white SUV in the area at the time of the theft.