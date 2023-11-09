Montclair Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old East Orange man with criminal trespass and receiving stolen property after he was found with stolen checks. On October 31, a resident from Bloomfield Avenue reported observing an unknown male force entry into the vestibule of her apartment building and attempt to steal mail from the wall mounted mailboxes. A description of the suspect was broadcasted to responding units who located the suspect inside of Popeyes.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter.

Suspicious Person

November 2, 2023 (Club Road): The homeowners reported that they were alerted to motion on their property at approximately 4 a.m. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, they observed male in the rear of the property. The male was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, white sneakers and black gloves. The area was checked however, the suspect could not be located.

Burglary

November 3, 2023 (Glenside Terrace): The resident reported that his home was entered during the overnight hours. Entry appears to have been gained through a window located on a rear patio. Approximately $120 in cash was taken from two wallets located in the kitchen.

Arrest

November 3, 2023 (Grove Street): A 20-year-old male from Montclair was charged with obstruction after providing false information during a motor vehicle stop.