From 1922 to 2017 a Montclair High School (MHS) football game on Thanksgiving Day was a tradition. Even though holiday football has ended, memories of those games live on in the hearts and minds of alumni, staff and coaches. The Montclair High School 1922 football team that played in the first Thanksgiving Day football game against Bloomfield. Unfortunately, the Mounties lost 14-0 to the Bengals, but Montclair dominated the series when it ended in 2017.

Like most high schools in New Jersey, especially in northern part of the state, the days of the annual Thanksgiving Day football game have gone the way of the dinosaur. Football and winter sports coaches had been pushing to end the holiday game because it conflicts with the state title football game and the start of the winter sports. This season, out the 113 schools in NJ that once played football on Thanksgiving, only 46 high schools still do it.

Let’s take a look back at pigskin memories on Turkey Day.

MHS usually played Thanksgiving games against Bloomfield, Nutley, or Passaic high schools. In 2017, the Mounties ended their 95-year string of Thanksgiving football with a bang by thrashing Bloomfield 49-13 at Foley Field in Bloomfield on Thanksgiving eve. That game was part of the team’s 12-0 season. Overall, the Mounties dominated Bloomfield in Thanksgiving games, going 71-26-1.

Despite the convincing series lead, things didn’t start off well for MHS-Bloomfield football on Thanksgiving, in 1922 and 1923, the Mounties lost to Bloomfield, but bounced back to take the 1924 Turkey Day classic 6-0. 1965 Thanksgiving Day football program. (COURTESY MONTCLAIR HISTORY CENTER)

The game that many believe to be the ultimate Thanksgiving Day battle against Bloomfield came in 1973 at Foley Field. The Bengals beat the Mounties 15-12 in a game marked by controversy.

“The place was jam packed,” according to a description of the game in the ‘Montclair High School Football History’ at the Montclair History Center. “The game was a battle royal.”

The controversy came in the fourth quarter as Montclair was leading 12-8 with the Bloomfield Bengals driving deep into the Montclair territory.

“A pass attempt into the endzone fell incomplete, to a collective sigh of relief by Mountie fans and an equally loud groan by a disappointed Bloomfield faithful,” according to the Montclair Football History book. “Then it happened; unbelievably the official threw his arms up signaling touchdown. After some anger and confusion on the field (and in the stands), it became obvious that the play would stand.”

The book points out that game film showed the pass was incomplete, contrary to the official’s call. On the ensuing drive, Montclair took the ball down to the Bloomfield five-yard line, but time ran out for the Mounties and Bloomfield won 15-12. 1966 Thanksgiving Day football program. (COURTESY MONTCLAIR HISTORY CENTER)

In 1977 Bloomfield moved to the Northern New Jersey Interscholastic League (NNJIL). Many believe the loss in the 1973 game was the impetus to end the Bloomfield-Montclair Thanksgiving rivalry.

The Mounties took on Nutley every Thanksgiving from 1977-81 and then battled Passaic High School from 1982-91.

Two games (1982 and 1983) turned out to be a battle of future NFL players at Woodman Field.

Montclair Local found this post by David Cummings on the Facebook group ‘You know you’re from Montclair group.

“83 MHS-Passaic game. Future NFL Players Craig Heyward (Passaic), Tyronne Stowe (Passaic), Brandy Wells (Montclair), Quintus McDonald (Montclair), and Jeff Mills (Montclair), on the field.”

In the 1982 Turkey Day battle at Passaic High School, ‘Ironhead’ Heyward ran for 128 yards in the first half. The Mounties came out on top 14-13 in the 1982 Thanksgiving Day game where the Montclair defense shut down Heyward in the second half.

Garland Daron Thornton remembers the traditional Thanksgiving Day game in 1990 against Passaic. It was moved up a week because the Mounties were in the state title hunt. This was an omen for the end of Thanksgiving Day games as schools stressed preparing for a state championship game over playing the Thanksgiving Day game.

“Thanksgiving weekend 1990,” wrote Thornton on Facebook about the battle that would have the Mounties shutout the Indians, 26-0. “The annual Thanksgiving game vs Passaic High was moved up…We decided to play the state semifinal game vs Morris Knolls Thanksgiving weekend (Saturday), it was a great crowd at Woodman for a playoff game. (Packed house) We won in a shootout 42-21 to advance to the Championship game vs Randolph the following week. SE (split end) Jason Curry had a field day, 6 catches 125 yd (yards) 2 TD (touchdowns).”

After a 15-year hiatus the Montclair-Bloomfield rivalry returned in 1992.

And like most of the time during the battle between the Mounties and the Bengals, Montclair came out on top with a 13-0 shutout of Bloomfield.

Despite the lopsided advantage to Montclair in the series against Bloomfield, some of the largest turnouts of the year were for the Thanksgiving Day games. That’s one of the reasons why those games will always be remembered fondly by alumni, faculty and coaches.