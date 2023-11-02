Fallen Leaves directed by Aki Kaurismäki, known for his razor-sharp wit in films, premiered in Montclair on Thursday, Oct. 26 as part of the the 12th annual Montclair Film Festival. Fallen Leaves

The Finnish film tells the story of two lonely people attempting to find love in a working-class, detached society. Ansa is a woman stuck in exploitive jobs, who struggles financially, trying to make ends meet. Holappa hides bottles of vodka at work, which are always found by his employers. On the weekends he drinks himself to the point of blackouts and getting mugged. This odd couple meet by chance at a karaoke bar one night and connect. A lot of obstacles stand in the way of their romance, including lost phone numbers, not knowing each other’s names or addresses, and other little mishaps. Holappa is a broken man; there is a great scene where he looks at his reflection in a cracked mirror, showing us his brokenness. But his feelings for Ansa are pure. He shakes her hand to say goodbye after dates in a gentlemanly manner and tells his friend she is the woman he is going to marry. Ansa is also interested in him. You can see an almost maternal instinct in the way she touches his face or kisses him on the cheek. It almost seems she is exactly what he needs in his life. However, when he starts drinking to excess at her place, she confronts him about it, revealing tragic issues with alcohol in her own family and that she won’t tolerate it. Holappa initially storms out in a huff. But later stops drinking for Ansa and tries to find his way back to her. The audience cannot help but root for these two lost souls.

The whole film is an oxymoron, a romance within a world of isolation and despair. Every time someone puts on the radio, we hear news of Russia bombarding Ukraine, a hint that the film is set in modern times. Here, the director is insinuating at Finland’s proximity to the conflict in Ukraine and the country’s own shaky political standing. Although the film is set in modern times, no one has a smartphone or a laptop of their own, only outdated radios. The world is gray and stern. No one smiles or laughs. Even Ansa’s scenes with her best friend are mainly spent in silence, sipping their sodas through paper straws, as are Holappa’s times spent drinking with his work buddy.

The lonely-hearts club film explores themes of loneliness, substance abuse and difficulty in finding love later in life once you’re set in your ways. Nevertheless, it is heartfelt and leaves you with a sense of warmth and hope for the future, despite it all.