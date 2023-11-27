Long-time Montclair Kimberley head baseball coach Ralph Pacifico (center, who won his 500th game last season) announced his retirement last month after 31 seasons and winning 510 games. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

For the first time in 32 years, Ralph Pacifico will not be in the dugout for the Montclair Kimberley baseball time come April.

Pacifico announced last month he will be moving away from the Montclair Kimberley head coaching position.

During his 31 seasons the long-time Cougars head coach accumulated 510 victories and is second only to Seton Hall Prep’s Mike Sheppard Jr. in wins in Essex County. During his time the Cougars won several championships including three Non-Public North B titles.

The MKA head coach said it was time to hang it up. “It’s been a good run and there’s nothing left for me to do,” said Pacifico.

The veteran head coach hands over the reins to Montclair Kimberly alum, Michael Sasso, who graduated in 2012, and has been an assistant coach for the Cougars for the last six season.

“I am extremely delighted on becoming MKA’s next head coach,” said Sasso. “I am looking forward to working with our student athletes and leading our program and beginning a new chapter for MKA baseball.”

Sasso was named the interim head coach, according to Montclair Kimberley Athletic Director Todd Smith, because he was named after the usual hiring period before the new school year.

Pacifico added that he wanted to leave without the “cupboard” being bare for Sasso. He did not want the new head coach to experience what he did when he became head coach at MKA.

“When I took over MKA was a joke and not a serious competition and we were just scheduled as an easy win,” said Pacifico.

There is no question the Cougars will be more than competitive in the spring of 2024 as there were several quality freshmen and sophomores on the 2023 team including Quinn Carlesimo who was an All-Super Essex Conference Liberty Division first team player as a sophomore.

Pacifico said there were several highlights over his 30 plus seasons, but he especially points to the 2002 and 2022 teams.

In 2002 Montclair Kimberley collected 26 wins while winning the Non-Public North B championship while losing a heartbreaking 5-4 verdict to Bishop Eustace in the Non-Public B title game. The ’02 squad also reached the Greater Newark Tournament title game. On the 2022 team was Frank Herrmann who would go on to play in Major League Baseball for a few teams including the Cleveland Indians as a pitcher.

Pacifico also mentioned the ’22 team that defeated Rutgers Prep, 3-1, to win the Prep B championship. Jack Amirata led the Cougars on the hill to pick up the victory and crushed a home run.

As word got out of Pacifico’s announcement, he has been inundated by former players contacting him.

“I had so many players reach out to tell me how much they appreciated how tough I was on them,” said Pacifico.

And the long-time MKA head baseball coach mentioned his ‘tough’ coaching style does not fit the trend of modern-day managerial methods.

“I’m not the type of coach who just pats a kid on the back,” said Pacifico. “You have to be tough, and it helps the players but that is not what it is like today.”

One of his players who went on to play at Rutgers and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels was Max Herrmann, the brother of Frank Herrmann and who graduated in 2012.

“Coach P changed the course of my life along with countless others who played MKA baseball,” said Max Herrmann who also played with Sasso at MKA. “Coach had an uncanny ability to instill confidence in his players. I can specifically recall him texting me the night before a massive GNT (Greater Newark Tournament) game in 2010 – ‘you’re going to do something special tomorrow, believe in yourself’.”

And as the 15th seed in 2010 the Cougars stunned second-seeded West Orange in the GNT.

He added that he believed Pacifico was the reason he persevered in college and in professional baseball.

Sasso was shocked along with many in the MKA community to learn Pacifico decided to call it a career.

“We were all a bit shocked when Coach Pacifico retired,” Sasso added. “He held the realm of MKA baseball for 30-plus years garnering over 500 wins and sending many student athletes on to play collegiate and professional baseball.”

The new MKA baseball head coach knows he has big shoes to fill. “There will always be a certain amount of pressure with anything you do in life,” said Sasso. “I feel as if I learned from the best through Coach Pacifico. He mentored and prepared me for when this moment will come. I feel ready and confident in taking this next step.”

Sasso has a tradition of baseball in his family going back to his grandfather Armond Sasso Sr. who was head baseball coach at Essex Catholic from 1976-79 while his father, Dennis Sasso Sr. was head baseball coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck from 1984-2005. His older brother, Dennis Sasso Jr., is currently the head baseball coach at River Dell High School in Oradell.

“I have always envisioned myself following in my family’s footsteps and I knew it would start here at MKA,” said Sasso.

Pacifico will remain in the Montclair Kimberley community working at the primary school and continuing his leadership role with STAR Camp during the summer for grammar school students that participate in various activities.