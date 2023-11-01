The Montclair Kimberley field hockey team celebrates the shootout win over Hun, 2-1, in the Prep Tournament championship meet in Montclair on Oct. 30. (PHOTO COURTESY RICK OSTERBERG)

Winning one championship in any sport is an extremely difficult challenge for any team. Winning three in a row is almost unthinkable. However, for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team three titles in a row is simply reality.

MKA took home their third straight NJ Prep state championship title after defeating The Hun School of Princeton, 2-1, in a thrilling winner-take-all shootout.

After a scoreless first quarter, sophomore Maggie Murphy opened the scoring for MKA assisted by senior Mimi Temkin. Murphy would score the lone goal for the Cougars (13-6) in regulation and overtime.

Freshman Piper Morey would get the equalizer for The Hun School in the third quarter evening the score at 1-1.

After failing to score in the fourth quarter, and two overtime periods, the game was set to be decided by shootout. Senior Lucy Osterberg, sophomore Addie Goldstein, and Temkin would convert their shots while junior goalie Malia Cesareo only allowed two shots to get past her.

The clutch shootout performance resulted in victory, and a third straight title for MKA. That’s not to say nerves weren’t present during the shootout.

“Heart rate during the entire game and the shootout was through the roof, of course,” said Montclair Kimberley head coach Injoo Han. “However, we have been saying all season that preparation happens in practice and game day. All that is left to do is perform and do what we have been doing in practice all year. We have been practicing strokes and one on ones all season. Both players who take one on ones and our goalkeepers have done this in practice and I was confident that they would execute/convert.”

This year’s title is slightly different from years prior where the organizers combined the A and the B tournaments into one tournament. The A is for the larger schools while B is where most of the Montclair Kimberley athletic teams play for the smaller schools.

And Han suggested the expanded format in facing the larger schools makes this win a little more valuable.

“The combination of the A and B tournaments definitely made the win that much more rewarding.” said Han. “The statement we are able to make is that yes, we have won numerous ‘B’ titles, but we are able to win the combined tournament with additional teams as well.”

Han pointed out that some of the Prep A schools are not members of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and have post-graduate student athletes and the coaches are both high school and club level where they train the same players all year round. “All of these factors definitely contributed to making this championship win a bit sweeter,” said Han.

MKA enjoys valuable contributions and leadership from the senior class, but overall the team is incredibly young. The youth that exists throughout the roster provides excitement for seasons to come and could potentially lead to an even more incredible fourth title defense.

“We will be losing some key players to graduation, but the future continues to look bright,” added Han. “We start two freshmen, three sophomores, and three juniors, each game all season including this championship game. The experience they are able to gain in games like this are invaluable – and desire to repeat the feeling they had of accomplishment through the season culminating in this Prep final I hope will stay with them and fuel them in the off-season.”

The Cougars are also still alive in NJSIAA tournament play as the fourth seed in Non-Public North state section and host fifth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s in the quarter final on Wednesday, Nov. 1.