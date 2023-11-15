Montclair Kimberley senior Aeryn Curren (center) signed her letter of intent last week to attend Davidson College in North Carolina for lacrosse. (PHOTO COURTESY MKA)

The Montclair Kimberley girls lacrosse celebrated a state championship last spring.

And now two of those members, who return in the spring of 2024 to defend their Non-Public Group B championship, have made a big decision about their futures as part of National Signing Day on Nov. 8.

Both seniors, Aeryn Curren and Orly Sedransk, were instrumental in helping the Cougars finish with a 16-7 record last season as well as win both the 2023 Prep B Tournament and the Non-Public B state championships.

Curren will head to the University of Davidson College (Davidson, NC) while Sedransk stays closer to home, the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Both were named to the All–New Jersey Non-Public Girls first team last season.

Montclair Kimberley senior Orly Sedransk (center) signs her letter of intent last week to attend the University of Pennsylvania for lacrosse. (PHOTO COURTESY MKA)

Sedransk and Curren both helped lead the way to bringing home some hardware in the 14-8 victory over Holy Spirit in the Non-Public B state final last June.

Curren had five goals and four assists while Sedransk stopped nine shots to lead the Cougars in the back in the victory over Holy Spirit.

Montclair Kimberley girls lacrosse head coach Chelsea Goss said Curren is an all-around player, with more than her 58 goals and 31 assists she registered last spring.

“Aeryn is one of the hardest working players we have on our team,” said Goss of Curren after the 2023 season. Curren was also named to the All-Super Essex Conference (SEC) first team and the All-North Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League (NJIGLL) Freedom South first team. “I was so impressed with her defensive play this season and the hustle plays she made in games where we needed it most.”

Davidson is one of the top programs in the Atlantic 10 conference while Pennsylvania is one of the top programs in the Ivy League.

Montclair Kimberley senior Kitty Williams (center) signs her letter of intent last week to attend the University of Princeton for ice hockey. (PHOTO COURTESY MKA)

In Sedransk in goal, she came through in the big moments. She allowed only five goals per game in the six-game winning streak at the end of the season. Sedransk was named to the USA Select U-18 team that played in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October.

“Orly is one of the most talented goalies out there,” said Goss about Sedransk who was also named to the All SEC Liberty and the All NJIGLL Freedom South first team honors. “She was rock solid and consistent the entire season. This season, she was really patient on her clears and could create plays with them for us on offense. She was one of our captains and as a junior and this just improved her ability to lead our defense. This has been Orly’s strongest season for us.”

The MKA goalie also joins Cougars alum Patricia Columbia-Walsh who had 4 goals and 11 assists as a freshman last season while at the University of Pennsylvania.

Along with Curren and Sedransk signing their letter of intent last week, Kitty Williams and Cy Rosenberg chose their next destinations, not farm from home at the University of Princeton. Williams and Rosenberg will continue playing ice hockey and rowing respectively for the Quakers.

Williams hopes to help Princeton bring home more championships. The Quakers women’s ice hockey team only three years ago went 26-6-1 and won the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship. And Rosenberg joins the Tigers heavyweight and lightweight rowing teams that are one of the top programs in the east coast. Montclair Kimberley senior Cy Rosenberg signs his letter of intent last week to attend the University of Princeton for rowing. (PHOTO COURTESY MKA)

Montclair Kimberley signing day

Aeryn Curren – Davidson College (Women’s Lacrosse)

Cy Rosenberg – Princeton University (Men’s Crew)

Orly Sedransk – University of Pennsylvania (Women’s Lacrosse)

Kitty Williams – Princeton University (Women’s Ice Hockey)