Are you ready to show off your soccer skills? The Montclair African-American Heritage Foundation’s (MAAHF) Scholarship Committee will host a fun soccer penalty kick fundraiser called “So, You Think You Can Score?” on Saturday, November 4, from noon to 4 p.m. Head on over to the Albert E. Pelham Sports Complex located in Glenfield Park at 55 Maple Avenue in Montclair, and join in on the fun!

Participants will compete for a chance to win one of two $200 cash prizes and enjoy food, fun and activities. Dozens of community sponsors and volunteers, including the Montclair United Soccer Club, have already pledged their support to help raise money for this scholarship event. The New York Red Bulls Freestyle Crew will also support this year’s event by entertaining participants and their families. Other valuable prizes will be raffled off as well.

Funds raised will directly benefit MAAHF’s Scholarship Fund. Over the past nine years, MAAHF has donated over $30,000 in scholarships to Montclair High School graduates.

“The foundation is proud to help cultivate and support the next generation of our leaders on their educational journey,” says Cassandra Hill, co-chair of the MAAHF Scholarship Committee.

For more information and to register, visit www.maahf.org