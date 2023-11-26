Sleep is essential to lifelong mental health. (Bastien Jaillot/Unsplash)

November is Early Childhood Mental Health Awareness month and sleep can have a significant impact on the mental health of children. Montclair B.A.B.Y and Your Zen Baby Sleep hope to educate parents on what they can do to help manage their children’s mental wellness.

Sarah Bossio, founder of Your Zen Baby Sleep has partnered with Kelli Deflora, founder of Montclair B.A.B.Y to host a Newborn Sleep Workshop on Nov. 28, Dec. 8 and Dec. 12 at Montclair B.A.B.Y, 113 Walnut St. in Montclair.

“Sleep for kids can really be a big factor in keeping them healthy, both in body and mind,” said Bossio, a pediatric sleep consultant. With sleep deprivation comes a rise in cortisol levels increasing irritability, anxiety and depression.

Getting adequate rest is instrumental in the development of toddlers; without a healthy sleep schedule, some issues are intensified. “We see children have less of an ability to regulate or calm down their nervous system because they can’t tap into those things when their hormones are out of balance, because they’re not sleeping,” Bossio said.

As children get to elementary school, lack of sleep can make it harder to pay attention and stay on task. “If we’re not sleeping, it can be so much harder to focus and it can be so much harder to control our bodies,” Bossio said.

Kara Kushnir, LCSW., PMH-C., owner of A Work of Heart counseling, said it’s not only children who benefit from a full night of sleep. One in five women and one in 10 men will experience a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, Kushnir said. These disorders are significantly exacerbated by a lack of sleep. As a result, sleep is what Kushnir primarily prescribes to parents.

Kushnir and Bossio want to dispel the cultural myth that it’s normal for both parents and children to receive little to no sleep in the early years. “You deserve to be rested, and your child deserves to be rested. It will help all around holistically with everyone’s mood, everyone’s stress level, everyone’s functioning to be more optimal,” Kushnir said.

The Newborn Sleep Workshop at Montclair B.A.B.Y. has a goal to support both children and parents as they navigate through early childhood.

Bossio has one clear piece of advice for all parents. “Your kids need to go to bed earlier,” she said. “When you’re able to put them to bed early, they’re going to take advantage of longer, deeper sleep and that’s just going to benefit their mind and their body in the long run,” she said.

For information on the Newborn Sleep Workshop, visit montclairbaby.com.