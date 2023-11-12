Montclair’s budget hearings started on Wednesday with Montclair Police Dept., Dept. of Community Service/Public Works and Information Technology among the departments presenting. The next hearing is Monday, (November 13); the Montclair Fire Department is on the list of presenters.

During the budget meeting process last year, residents asked for budget hearings to be held either on weekends or evenings to accommodate public participation. However, all the hearings have been scheduled during work day hours.

One issue raised during the Dept. of Community Services/Public Works presentation on Wednesday was low pay of temporary sanitation workers and a practice of hire, fire, rehire.

Interim town manager Michael Lapolla and chief financial officer Padmaja Rao questioned why the salary for sanitation workers wasn’t comparable to other departments as well as the system of using temporary workers.

Rao said it would make more fiscal sense to bring in more permanent employers and stated that $15 an hour temp wages provided low to no incentive to come to work.

Lapolla wanted to see workers getting a “living wage” and mentioned a starting salary of $19.66 an hour. Another concern raised was additional expected retirements (Steve Wood, the director of Public Works recently retired) and the need for reorganization, restructuring and a proper succession plan to deal with these expected retirements.

Rao questioned why plans to hire a buildings and ground supervisor never happened.

“Right now no one is in charge of any building. That’s the problem,” said Lapolla said to Susan McKenna, the acting director of the Dept. of Community Services.

The schedule for Montclair’s Monday budget hearing, taking place at Montclair Municipal Building (205 Claremont Ave.), is below, along with the video to watch the hearings live.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Health Department 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Fire Department 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Human Resources 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Montclair Public Library 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Municipal Court 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Finance Department 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Office of the Township Manager 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Office of the Township Clerk