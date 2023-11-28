A group of students from Montclair Cooperative school’s early years.

For an institution to thrive, it must be founded on a core set of values. For an institution to last, those values must be grounded in service, community, and education. The Montclair Cooperative School has embodied those values and stuck to its core mission for over 60 years.

In 1963 Mary Meager had just moved to Montclair from Michigan. She was hoping to create an interracial, inter-economic, and interfaith nursery school. She wrote a letter to Colleen Leavitt, who at the time, was a member of a women’s group that included Lauretta Freeman; a member of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

The group decided to partner with Meager and attempted to find a church that could support their cause. Ultimately The First Congressional Church agreed, and thus the first interracial, inter-economic, interfaith nursery school in Montclair was created.

Young students share a meal at the Montclair Cooperative School.

The Montclair Cooperative School, as it would be known, began as a small program with only one class of three-year-olds, and one class of four-year-olds. Freeman was named a teacher and director. The Co-Op would quickly expand to include kindergarten and eventually grades one through six.

When the school expanded and outgrew its original space, the Co-Op moved to 65 Chestnut Street. The Co-Op made its final expansion in the early 2000s by adding 7th and 8th grade programs.

The Montclair Cooperative School continues to carry out its tradition and mission to instruct the whole child through a style of progressive education. This includes social education, hands-on learning and creative expression through art.

Ana Younghusband, the current head of school, has added new layers to the curriculum such as environmentally conscious projects, learning festivals, and overnight outdoor educational trips. While the Co-Op is constantly looking for new ways to educate, the core values that define the institution are still at the forefront of its mission.

“There are lots of traditions and educational experiences that make up the life of the school, but with all the additions and changes, we always keep the founding principles of equity, justice, and inclusion woven into the educational, social, and emotional fabric of the school,” said Younghusband.

To celebrate and honor the past 60 years the Co-Op has numerous events planned, not only for Co-Op students and staff, but for the community as a whole.

“It has always been about celebrating the community which has been the key ingredient to the success of our school and is at the heart of our 60th celebration,” said Younghusband. “It’s always an opportunity to get as many people together as possible. We keep it simple. Celebrating the real bit, which is the community and not wasting too much time on bells and whistles.”

The Co-Op has already hosted past events such as the Forest Street festival, but there are more events planned throughout the year.

“We have a Simon and Garfunkel music tribute in January, a comedy improv night in February, a Saturday brunch in March for alums, family, school faculty and staff both past and present,” said Younghusband. “We have our big anniversary celebration in April and then we do our usual grandparents and special friends day in May. There’s a couple of new things there that we’re doing but overall we’ve stuck to the traditions that we have each year and just added our layer of 60th.”

As the Montclair Cooperative School reflects on its previous 60 years, the Co-Op also looks ahead to the future to ensure the next 60 years can continue the legacy of educating children and serving the Montclair community.

Montclair Cooperative School.

“We will strive to be a leader in progressive education with a focus on social justice,” said Younghusband. “Cultivating an environment where all voices are heard and valued in the community. A huge part of our mission is to foster critical thinking, empathy, and social responsibility in our students and know that they’re going to navigate the world with empathy and a deep sense of justice. We’re looking forward to another 60 years of commitment to our values.”