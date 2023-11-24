Montclair Township’s Office of Sustainability has partnered with Sustainable Jersey on an outreach program to help educate residents about the PSEG energy efficiency program and the free assessment of their home’s energy efficiency. By participating in the PSE&G program, Montclair’s community members can adopt a more sustainable lifestyle and achieve substantial energy savings and expenses while actively mitigating climate change and ensuring a cleaner community.

Approximately 40% of residents in Montclair are eligible for a FREE energy audit. Others can get the audit at a very reduced cost. Find out which program you qualify for by calling PSE&G at 1-855-846-2895 or reading about it on the Montclair Township website.

Programs Tailored to Everyone

Through partnerships with Sustainable Jersey and PSE&G, participants will get free

or low-cost energy audits and substantial rebates for upgrades. This program is

available to homeowners, renters, and individuals of all income brackets, paving the way

for a more energy-efficient future in Montclair.

How It Works

The Home Energy Efficiency Program starts with a comprehensive energy audit

conducted by a certified professional. The audit identifies areas for improvement and

recommends personalized energy-efficient solutions. Residents have the freedom to choose upgrades based on their needs and take advantage of available rebates. Residents can make educated decisions to reduce their energy consumption, reduce their environmental impact and lower their energy bills.