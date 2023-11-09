Montclair football team is shown coming out at Watchung Hills in the North 1 Group 5 state semifinals. The third-seeded Mounties won 24-21 to set up the final at top-seeded Passaic Tech on Friday (Nov. 10) at 6 p.m. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair football will look to do something that nobody has done this season against Passaic Tech on Friday night.

The Mounties (8-3) as the third seed will definitely be underdogs when they travel to top-seeded Passaic Tech at 6 p.m. in the North 1 Group 5 state championship.

Outside of losing the Group 5 championship game to Toms River North last December, the Bulldogs (10-0 in 2023) have won 14 games and have not lost since last October at home against Eastside, 7-6.

Mounties head coach Jermain Johnson laid out the strategy especially on defense to contain the powerful Passaic Tech offense.

“They have a big, physically strong team,” said Johnson. “They have a very good solid run game. The goal for us is to make them throw the ball. Try to slow down the run game and then hopefully we can out score them.”

In addition, one of the keys to pulling off the upset might very well come down to winning the turnover battle. The Mounties did that against second-seeded Watchung Hills, 4-1, in the semifinals in route to the 24-21 victory over the Warriors in the semifinal.

Passaic Tech have been masters of turnovers, something that has helped them allow only 15 points by the opposition in the previous four games heading up to the final against Montclair.

On the other side, the Bulldogs offense put up 142 points in the same four games or averaged 36 points per game.

It might be a similar setup for Montclair to what happened with Watchung Hills. Against the Warriors it was the Mounties’ speed against Watchung Hills’ size. And that looks like the case against Passaic Tech’s size.

The two teams might be closer than you would think if you look at the common opponents. Montclair lost to both Ridgewood (30-24 in overtime on Oct. 14) and at Union City (21-13, Sept. 15) that were both won by Passaic Tech (at Ridgewood, 9-3, Sept. 22 and Union City, 13-6, Sept. 2 at Hinchcliffe Stadium). All four games though were only one score contests that would show that Friday night’s contest could very well be closer than some anticipate.

History is on the side of the Mounties who have won three-out-of-the last four battles against Passaic Tech. The Bulldogs though won an overtime battle at Montclair, 20-14, in the state playoffs in 2021, the most recent contest between the two schools.

When Montclair Is On Offense

They will look to score early. Mounties junior quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis said they like to come out ‘hot’ from the opening kickoff like it happened against Watchung Hills. On the ground Lewis saw some room with quarterback keepers against Watchung Hills with nine yards on seven carries. Montclair top running back, junior Ja-Khi Chance, had an efficient day running in the semifinal with 62 yards on eight carries. But their next running back, junior Oswald Russell Jr. was stymied to 12 yards. If both Chance and Russell Jr. have a big day on the ground, it will not only keep the Passaic Tech offense off the field but also have short-yard situations on third downs, and in turn propel the Mounties to the Group 5 title game. Giving Lewis time to throw in the pocket will also go a long way; that will be the job of the Montclair offensive line, led by seniors Tyler Porter, Wesley Mathis, Samir Cortez-Clark and Tal Wilson along with junior Moustapha Green. After a couple injuries earlier in the season, senior wide receiver David Thom-Rogers and junior wide receiver Jayden Lee both have put up very good numbers recently along with junior wide receiver Jace Auletta. Both Auletta and Thom-Rogers have had a knack of getting behind the opponents’ defensive backs for big play touchdowns.

When Montclair Is On Defense

Unlike Watchung Hills where the Mounties defense was targeting their top offensive producer, quarterback Aleks Sitkowski, the Montclair defense will be pointed to stop Passaic Tech’s dual offensive threats of quarterback Ma’Kao Taylor and running back Trashon Dye. Both have combined for almost 2,800 total yards this season. The Mounties defense will be looking for Taylor to throw underneath to a couple other Bulldogs running backs in Cashmere Jones and Damian Rosario. If the Mounties can win the line of scrimmage with defensive linemen senior Akie Green, senior Tal Wilson and juniors Moustapha Green and Jarius Davis, and put pressure in the pocket on Taylor, it will give Montclair another step to a sectional championship.

The Mounties defensive line will need to stop Dye from finding open space in his rushing attempts. In the last couple of seasons when Montclair’s defense has struggled, the opponent’s running backs have gotten to the second level, past the defensive line and moved the chains. Against Watchung Hills, senior linebacker Manny Robinson and senior defensive back David Thom-Rogers led in tackles for the Mounties.