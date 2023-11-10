In February 2021, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) officially became part of Montclair’s housing landscape. A small house or dwelling that exists on the same property lot with a single family residence, ADUs can generate extra income or provide added space for relatives including older parents or adult children. Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place, with the help of student architects, is showcasing what is possible with ADUs. This summer, MGAP held an ADU design competition with funding support from Partners for Health Foundation and AARP New Jersey’s Community Challenge Grant.

Over 30 students designed and submitted a small-scale livable unit that would be suitable for seniors, using a real Montclair property survey on Grove Street as their inspiration. Undergraduate and graduate students from schools including Yale University, Columbia University and New Jersey Institute of Technology submitted imaginative ADU designs for a chance to win a $5000 prize, distributed among the top three winners.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, an awards ceremony took place at the Montclair Women’s Club, 82 Union Street, where residents, students, planners and architects gathered to see the future of housing in Montclair.

Bardh Maraj explaining his rendering to audience members. (Courtesy of Jennifer Markham)





At the ceremony, Ann Lippel, president of Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place, explained how building ADUs will allow for “gentle densification” instead of multi-story high rise buildings and would help preserve community.

ADUs are beneficial, says Lippel, for “modern elders” looking to downsize. They also are a low impact solution to create more housing. According to AARP, since ADUs are built on existing housing stock they are more environmentally friendly. Providing an environmentally conscious home is something contestants kept in mind as they designed the model homes.

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake and Sarah Mack, a representative from AARP-NJ, voiced support for ADUs. Timberlake has been instrumental in getting the ADU-authorizing legislation passed in the New Jersey State Legislature. Mack spoke to the advantages of having ADUs in today’s society.

Attendees were able to view and learn more about the designs (Courtesy of Jennifer Markham)

“ADUs represent a practical and an innovative solution for people of all ages,” Mack said. “In a range of social and economic challenges we see in our country today, ADUs are providing sustainable opportunities for seniors to age in place.”

A panel of six jurors, comprised of architects, contractors and urban planners, voted on the entries. The awards were separated by best in category and best overall. “ForeverHome” by Evangelos Vasus. (Courtesy of Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place)

Three students from The City College of New York took first, second and third place in the overall competition. In third place, Endrit Sopa’s model “The Calm Corner” was an 800-square-foot home with a green roof offering a solution to stormwater management. Sopa said the green roof will “absorb rainwater, reducing runoff and potential flooding while also promoting sustainability by allowing for rainwater reuse.”

“The Calm Corner” by Sopa won third place. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)



“The SwAy House” by Miriam Perel won second place. Perel’s intricate design features an enclosed yard space so both the tenants and residents can enjoy privacy.

In first place, “The Lit Hearth” by Bardh Maraj is an 800-square-foot house that provides ample light. An outdoor patio is one of the highlights of the unit.

A rendering of the “Lit Hearth” by Maraj. (Courtesy of Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place)

“It’s all about concentrating on how people live and how people enjoy the house,” Maraj said, adding that he hopes that one day the house will become someone’s home.

Three designs were also recognized as best in category: in the 575 square feet category, Evan Ortiz, Sloan Aulgur and Charles Perot Janson from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won for “On the Fence.” The best in the 800 square feet category went to Evangelos Vasus from The City College of New York for “ForeverHome.” The best in the 1200 square feet category was “House of Openings” created by Louie Apostol from The City College of New York.

The competition, in addition to showcasing what is possible with an ADU, also created a bridge between generations.

“We feel that by sensitizing the younger generation, we bring them closer to what’s needed for the whole society, not just for a segment,” Lippel said. “The award-winning designs will demonstrate to residents and town planners that ADU construction is a path to better housing options for older residents as well as other citizens.