Montclair junior Sarah de la Rosa competes in the beam during the dual match against Sparta at Montclair High School on Oct. 6 that was won by the Mounties. The Montclair gymnastics team just missed out on reaching the state sectionals by finishing fourth. But the Mounties still finished with a 6-3 record in dual meets and had several individual achievements. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

After an already successful season, the Montclair High School gymnastics team entered the League A competition last month optimistic for a top three finish. The Mounties finished with a record of 6-3 in head-to-head matchups throughout the season and won their last two meets against Sparta and Tenafly.

Along with a top three team placing in the League A meet, Montclair wanted to improve upon their past performances.

“This season our goal is to finish in the top three at Leagues,” said head coach Lauren Kruse before the League A meet on Oct. 23 at Ridgewood High School. “We have never come in the top three and that is our goal. In recent years, we have come in fourth or fifth and would like to finally make the top three.”

Unfortunately, Montclair just missed reaching that goal. The Mounties finished in fourth place with a collective score of 100.250 trailing only Mt. Olive, Ramapo, and Ridgewood respectively. Montclair’s highest scoring performer all around was sophomore Cheta Okaro who placed 22nd for overall performance.

Mounties junior Surya Shah had an impressive day placing fifth overall on vault. Shah also placed seventh overall on bars capping off a great individual showing. Her scores qualified her to compete in sectionals for both vault and bar.

Despite failing to reach the state sectionals on the team side, multiple individuals qualified for events. In addition, Montclair sported a young roster with only five seniors and leaned on individuals to excel. Montclair senior Cecilia Sherman competes in the floor during the dual match against Sparta at Montclair High School on Oct. 6 that was won by the Mounties. The Montclair gymnastics team just missed out on reaching the state sectionals by finishing fourth. But the Mounties still finished with a 6-3 record in dual meets and had several individual achievements. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“This year we have an amazing team that has individuals that specialize in events, which makes our team so strong,” said Kruse. “We have senior Avery Mackay, who specializes on beam and has been our top scorer, along with junior Sarah de LaRosa who also specializes on the team. We have returning sophomore Bailey Grant who specializes in the bars along with Delia John, who also is a sophomore lead bar scorer. Junior Surya Shah is also a top bar score for our team this year that has helped us win meets. We have a new freshman, Lillian Jackson who specializes on the beam and floor, and who has been a pivotal high scorer for us this season on those two events. Freshman Marley Feldman has also been a big contributor to our team score on floor.”

Shah, Jackson, and Grant also qualified for multiple events at sectionals. Jackson qualified for beam and floor while Grant competed in the bars and vault. The duo, along with Shah, point to the talented youth up and coming for the Mounties starting next season.

At the state sectionals, Shah placed 18th in vault which was the highest placement of any athlete representing Montclair. Jackson placed 27th on floor and tied for 33rd on beam while Grant placed 38th on vault. Impressive results considering the trio’s age and potential for the future.

The other Mounties who qualified at the state sections were freshman Marley Feldman qualified for floor, while junior Sarah de La Rosa and senior Avery Mackay participated in the beam. Sophomores John and Okaro both qualified for bars. De La Rosa finished with the second highest placement for an athlete representing Montclair after she placed 20th in beam. MacKay, also competing in beam, placed 55th. John and Okaro competed in bars and finished 21st and 37th respectively. And Feldman finished her first sectional meet in 48th place for floor.

The core of young qualifiers show the potential for seasons to come and are likely to be a force to reckon with in the future.