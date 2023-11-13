Montclair High School senior athletes signed up for their next stage of life on National Signing Day at the high school. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MONTCLAIR HIGH SCHOOL)

It’s many a high school athlete’s dream to eventually make it to a higher stage and play their sport at a collegiate level.

Ten athletes from Montclair High School have achieved that goal when they signed their letter of intent last week to play in college on National Signing Day on Nov. 8.

Signing day symbolizes these athletes’ dreams coming true and the start of a new chapter in their lives both on and off the field. The exciting day is one to remember, not only for the athletes, but their parents, coaches, teammates, and community as well.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication these athletes have demonstrated in order to achieve their goals,” said Judith Grodner, Montclair High School assistant principal for Athletics and Student Activities.

The 10 senior athletes from Montclair High School and the colleges they are attending are: Charlotte Frank (The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA.), Gabriel Epstein (Army, West Point), Simon Miklaszewski (Boston University), Andrew Pfeifer (Lafayette College, Easton, PA), Evan Schmitt (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Elizabeth Giordano (Villanova University), Carly Knutzen (George Washington University), Colin Phariss (University of Washington), Louis Gagnon (University of California Berkeley), and Eliza Bender (Rutgers University).

Epstein, Miklaszewski, Pfeifer, Schmitt, and Giordano all represent the Montclair High School lacrosse program. Notably Epstein and Miklaszewski will move on to represent teams currently in the top 25 rankings for men’s lacrosse in the country at West Point (14th) and Boston University (20th) respectively.

Frank stands in a class of her own as the only athlete solely representing their sport. Frank has committed to swimming at The College of William and Mary who are currently in the midst of an undefeated season in women’s swimming.

Montclair High School rowing head coach Jeremy Michalitsianos (in back) with the rowing seniors on National Signing Day, Nov. 8. From left to right, Colin Phariss (University of Washington), Carly Knutzen (George Washington University), Eliza Bender (Rutgers University) and Louis Gagnon (University of California Berkeley). (PHOTO COURTESY FRIENDS OF MONTCLAIR ROWING)

The remaining four athletes all hail from the much-accomplished rowing program. Knutzen, Phariss, Gagnon, and Bender will all move on to represent Montclair at a higher level.

“It’s a great day,” states Montclair rowing head coach Jeremy Michalitsianos. “Carly, Colin, Eliza and Xav have worked hard over the past four years and have given so much to our team and sport, and we are extremely proud. Lorna and I wish them nothing but success as they continue to pursue their passion for the sport and excel at the next collegiate level.”

Impressively Phariss committed to Washington, currently ranked second overall in their region. Gagnon committed to The University of Cal Berkeley, currently ranked third overall in the same region. The duo could potentially match up against each other in the future.

Bender committed to Rutgers, whose rowing program is ranked fifth overall in their region.

Considered one of the most competitive public high school rowing programs in the nation, in 2023 alone, the Montclair Rowing captured Stotesbury, NJ State, Mid-Atlantic, Philadelphia City and SRAA National Championship titles. The program consistently churns out Division One recruits with athletes from last year’s class committing to schools such as Duke, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern, Villanova, Syracuse, and Miami.