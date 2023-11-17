The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association invites the community to join them on November 30 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, for “A Sacred Space for Lament and Love During a Time of War.”

Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA), with 28 signatories listed below, signed a letter Thursday calling for peace, understanding and relationship amidst the divisive war now raging in the Middle East.

A Pastoral Message In A Time of War

Dear Citizens of Montclair, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and other nearby communities,

It’s been five weeks since the devastating October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, and since Israel declared war against Hamas. It’s been five weeks of violence, mourning, and fear for Palestinians and Israelis. And, of course, Jews, Muslims, and Palestinian- and Israeli-Americans here at home experience this war, its effects and consequences, more acutely than the rest of us.

The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA) holds in prayer and love Israelis and Palestinians. The targeted killing of civilians is always immoral and is never a productive pathway to peace or justice; as people of conscience and compassion, we condemn such violence totally. We call for the release of all Israeli and international hostages, for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and for a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Jews in the Holy Land. As Faith leaders we affirm the sanctity of life, and so call on all parties to prevent civilian deaths, which we know are disproportionately women and children. We denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia, and any and all hate crimes against Muslims and Jews.

MICA has been reaching out as best as we are able to our Montclair-area/North Jersey Muslim and Jewish colleagues and communities to offer support. Some groups have told us that they’ll reach out to us when they know what they need. Others would like to work with us to put together a community-wide event of community partners, faith and interfaith groups to show support to local Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian communities. Please know that your area Interfaith leaders know, support and love one another and intend to continue modeling collaboration and beloved community to assist the members of our wider community with ways to learn, support and grieve together in this trying time.

To help us deepen our connections and demonstrate publicly our love for one another, please join us Thursday, November 30, 7-8 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, 67 Church Street, Montclair, New Jersey, for “A Sacred Space for Lament and Love During a Time of War.”

Signed,

The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association Exec Team

The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association Signatories to the Nov 16, 2023 Pastoral Letter:

Rev. Melissa Hall, Rector Saint James Episcopal

Cantor Meredith Greenberg, Temple Ner Tamid

Kevin Dawud Amin, Imam, Masjid Al-Wadud

Rev. Robin Miller Currás, Grace Presbyterian Church

Rev. Charles Loflin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair

Rev. John Rogers, First United Church of Christ Montclair, UCC

Rabbi Elliott Tepperman, Bnai Keshet

Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair

Rabbi Marc Katz, Temple Ner Tamid

Rev. Campbell Singleton, Union Baptist Church

Rev. Ann Ralosky, First United Church of Christ Montclair, UCC

Rev. Audrey Hasselbrook, St. James Episcopal Church

Rev. John A. Mennell, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Scott Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair; MICA President

Rev. Jeff Mansfield, Glen Ridge Congregational Church, UCC; MICA Vice President

Susan Stillman, Clerk, Montclair Friends Meeting; MICA Secretary

Rabbi Ariann Weitzman, Bnai Keshet; MICA Treasurer

Rev. Kay Dubuisson, Pastor, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

Bishop Warren Harper, LDS Montclair

Rabbi Laurence W. Groffman, Temple Sholom of West Essex

Rev. Robert Coles, Pastor, Petra Baptist Church

Rev. Ronald E. Verblaauw, Assistant Pastor, Union Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Peter Wilkinson, Central Presbyterian Church

Rev. Allen Shelton, Watchung Presbyterian Church

Rabbi Julie Roth, Congregation Shomrei Emunah

Rev. Elizabeth Campbell, Rising Mount Zion Church

Rev. Katrina Forman, Union Congregational Church, UCC

Rev. Dr. Anita Wright, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Montclair