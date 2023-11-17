Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA), with 28 signatories listed below, signed a letter Thursday calling for peace, understanding and relationship amidst the divisive war now raging in the Middle East.
A Pastoral Message In A Time of War
Dear Citizens of Montclair, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and other nearby communities,
It’s been five weeks since the devastating October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, and since Israel declared war against Hamas. It’s been five weeks of violence, mourning, and fear for Palestinians and Israelis. And, of course, Jews, Muslims, and Palestinian- and Israeli-Americans here at home experience this war, its effects and consequences, more acutely than the rest of us.
The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA) holds in prayer and love Israelis and Palestinians. The targeted killing of civilians is always immoral and is never a productive pathway to peace or justice; as people of conscience and compassion, we condemn such violence totally. We call for the release of all Israeli and international hostages, for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and for a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Jews in the Holy Land. As Faith leaders we affirm the sanctity of life, and so call on all parties to prevent civilian deaths, which we know are disproportionately women and children. We denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia, and any and all hate crimes against Muslims and Jews.
MICA has been reaching out as best as we are able to our Montclair-area/North Jersey Muslim and Jewish colleagues and communities to offer support. Some groups have told us that they’ll reach out to us when they know what they need. Others would like to work with us to put together a community-wide event of community partners, faith and interfaith groups to show support to local Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian communities. Please know that your area Interfaith leaders know, support and love one another and intend to continue modeling collaboration and beloved community to assist the members of our wider community with ways to learn, support and grieve together in this trying time.
To help us deepen our connections and demonstrate publicly our love for one another, please join us Thursday, November 30, 7-8 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, 67 Church Street, Montclair, New Jersey, for “A Sacred Space for Lament and Love During a Time of War.”
Signed,
The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association Exec Team
The Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association Signatories to the Nov 16, 2023 Pastoral Letter:
Rev. Melissa Hall, Rector Saint James Episcopal
Cantor Meredith Greenberg, Temple Ner Tamid
Kevin Dawud Amin, Imam, Masjid Al-Wadud
Rev. Robin Miller Currás, Grace Presbyterian Church
Rev. Charles Loflin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair
Rev. John Rogers, First United Church of Christ Montclair, UCC
Rabbi Elliott Tepperman, Bnai Keshet
Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair
Rabbi Marc Katz, Temple Ner Tamid
Rev. Campbell Singleton, Union Baptist Church
Rev. Ann Ralosky, First United Church of Christ Montclair, UCC
Rev. Audrey Hasselbrook, St. James Episcopal Church
Rev. John A. Mennell, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Scott Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair; MICA President
Rev. Jeff Mansfield, Glen Ridge Congregational Church, UCC; MICA Vice President
Susan Stillman, Clerk, Montclair Friends Meeting; MICA Secretary
Rabbi Ariann Weitzman, Bnai Keshet; MICA Treasurer
Rev. Kay Dubuisson, Pastor, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
Bishop Warren Harper, LDS Montclair
Rabbi Laurence W. Groffman, Temple Sholom of West Essex
Rev. Robert Coles, Pastor, Petra Baptist Church
Rev. Ronald E. Verblaauw, Assistant Pastor, Union Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Peter Wilkinson, Central Presbyterian Church
Rev. Allen Shelton, Watchung Presbyterian Church
Rabbi Julie Roth, Congregation Shomrei Emunah
Rev. Elizabeth Campbell, Rising Mount Zion Church
Rev. Katrina Forman, Union Congregational Church, UCC
Rev. Dr. Anita Wright, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Montclair