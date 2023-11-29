Araya Walton and her husband, James, with their two sons, Joey (left) and Jeremiah. (Courtesy of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund)

In the course of only a few weeks, Montclair resident Araya Walton’s life was thrown into a frenzy. What started off as a simple observation turned into a months-long battle that affected her family mentally, financially and physically.

When Joey was 15 months old, Walton noticed he had a lazy eye. Thinking it would be a simple fix, Walton brought Joey to a retina specialist. “He looked in Joey’s eye and told me to go to the ER. He just looked at me and said ‘this eye is very sick.’ ”

After various X-rays and scans in the emergency room, Walton was told her son’s retina was detached from his eye and that he could no longer see out of the eye. The doctors in the emergency room didn’t have the resources to diagnose Joey’s condition further. Walton embarked on a two-hour drive to Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia on a recommendation from a doctor. At this point, Walton didn’t understand the terminology doctors were using to refer to her son’s condition. The doctors said there was a possibility her son had retinoblastoma, but they weren’t sure. Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer that begins in the retina and is most commonly found in children.

At Wills Eye Hospital, Walton was told to see another specialist who confirmed Joey had retinoblastoma. The news of Joey’s diagnosis came after an intense, three week period where Walton took off from her job as an EMT. Throughout doctor appointments, MRI’s and road trips, Walton was in “fight or flight mode.” When she finally was able to slow down and process what was happening, she was left even more confused.

“You start to question yourself, like, ‘did I do something wrong?’” Walton said. “He’s not even walking. He’s a baby. How is this possible?”

Walton spent many days in waiting rooms at Wills Eye Hospital and Children Hospital of Philadelphia, as Joey underwent different tests. Like other cancers, the severity of retinoblastoma is measured in groups ranging from A to E. When Joey went in for his examination, they found the retinoblastoma was group E and the tumor was moving progressively, getting dangerously close to the brain. In order for the tumor to stop spreading, Walton was told that Joey’s eye would need to be removed. Walton, speechless, remembers walking out the room in shock.

“I’m looking for my spouse and thinking, “This can’t be real, remove our son’s eye?” Walton remembers.

The doctor told Walton she could take a week to think about next steps but they couldn’t guarantee that the tumor wouldn’t spread further. Within 24 hours, Walton was in Montclair packing a bag for her and Joey to head back to Philadelphia for surgery.

In order to take Joey to chemotherapy three days after his eye removal surgery, Walton had to quit her job. The costs between gas, food, medical bills and hotel accommodations began to pile up. A hospital social worker recommended that Walton reach out to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund was founded in 1996, when Coughlin, the former coach for the New York Giants, was moved by the hardships of Jay McGills, a Boston College football player. McGillis was diagnosed with leukemia and died eight months later. As his former coach, Coughlin vowed to help families with children battling cancer and started the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. In addition to helping families like Walton’s with financial assistance, the fund also offers workshops for families to provide emotional support.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the fund hosted a caregiver retreat in Montclair and invited families they assisted from the New York and New Jersey area. Over 30 caregivers participated in an all-day retreat where social workers and life skill specialists spoke to the parents and guardians of children about healthy practices.

“It makes them feel like they have a group of people they can talk to because nobody understands unless you’re going through it,” said Mary Jane Pulzello, managing director of the NY/NJ office. Caregivers had the chance to learn about aromatherapy, breathing techniques and grocery shopping on a budget.

“We’re trying to pinpoint all the areas of stress they go through on a regular basis and give them tools,” Pulzello said.

Walton can relate to the mental toll being a caregiver takes. After Joey’s eye surgery, the family was sent home the same day and Walton was terrified. “That’s where the anxiousness came in,” she recalls. “ What’s going to happen? I live in New Jersey and all of his doctors are in Philadelphia.” When he came home, Joey’s face was bandaged from top to bottom. “I was scared, I couldn’t even pick him up at first,” Walton said.

As Joey’s wellbeing became a full time job for Walton between his after-care surgery and chemotherapy in Philadelphia three days a week, she found herself neglecting her own health. She was barely eating and sleeping at night and still had to make sure her eldest son Jeremiah was cared for as her husband worked to support the family. “I went through a lot of this journey on my own because financially we couldn’t do it together as a family,” she said.

Despite the multiple hardships the family was experiencing, Walton leaned on her faith and family to provide hope and stability. She is slowly finding ways to prioritize her physical and mental health while caring for her family. “The foundation sent me a book to start coloring and so I started to color because I’m not a person that has ever done any type of therapeutic exercise. I’m more of the person that’s been therapeutic for other people.”

As of this year, Joey is in remission and his older brother rang the bell for him at the hospital signaling his last chemotherapy appointment. The Walton family is adjusting to the new normal of Joey using his prosthetic eye and building up his confidence. Through tears, Walton shared her hopes for Joey: “I don’t want him to ever feel like he’s not normal, like all of us,” she said. “I just really want him to have the best life. I just want him to know that even though you have one eye, you’re still just as equally important.”

Walton hopes sharing her story about Joey’s journey will inspire and encourage other caregivers. “If I can help one parent, not have to go into that dark depression where they don’t have any hope or light, I’ll do that,” she said. Walton acknowledges she is still on her journey out of that darkness, but she’s hopeful. “I have a lot of support and my faith has kept me strong where I’m able to do this now,” Walton said of sharing her story. “I wasn’t able to do this before.”

As for Joey, despite the surgeries and chemotherapy physically impacting his body, his spirit has stayed the same. He loves “Paw Patrol” and the movie, “Cars.” He’s rambunctious and loud like most 2-year-old’s and Walton is hoping he stays that way. Though there are certain activities he will not be able to do legally such as drive a car, join the military or fly a plane, Walton knows there is so much more ahead for him.

“God has something greater for him, so I’m not concerned about that. I know there’s a plan and purpose for his life because God spared his life,” she said. “So there’s no mistake in me knowing that Joseph is going to be something great.”

For more information about the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, visit their website.