The Montclair Police Department received two separate reports from residents that unknown persons attempted to enter their residences. The attempted burglaries were reported as follows:

November 8, 2023 (Afterglow Way): The resident reported that at 1:17 AM, an unknown person attempted to enter her residence through her rear door. The residence was locked and after a few attempts, the suspect moved on. The individual can be described as a male with a thin build wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and dark sneakers.

November 9, 2023 (Porter Place): The resident reported an unknown person attempting to enter her home. She reported that her dogs began barking and upon investigating, observed one of her windows had been opened. There was no description of the suspect(s).

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter.

Motor Vehicle Crime

November 7, 2023 (Pleasant Way): The complainant reported that her vehicle was entered while parked in her driveway. A backpack containing several of her company owned items, including a MacBook, was stolen. A second vehicle was entered, and several Seton Hall Basketball parking passes were removed.

November 13, 2023 (Locust Drive): The resident reported that he observed an unknown person on his surveillance camera entering one of his vehicles. The suspect was described as wearing dark colored clothing, a hat with a blue brim and blue, white, and black sneakers. The suspect was wearing light colored gloves. A bag containing a laptop as well as a $200.00 gift card was stolen.

Attempted Burglary

November 11, 2023 (Undercliff Road): The resident reported that he received a notification from his surveillance that two individuals were in his driveway attempting to enter his parked vehicles. The vehicles were locked, and entry was not gained. The suspect’s fled towards Eagle Rock Way.

Theft

November 11, 2023 (Graham Terrace): The complainant reported that she had placed an order for an iPhone 15 Pro Max. She received notification that it had been delivered but was unable to locate it. Her surveillance camera captured an older model (1997-2001) white Honda CR-V with a white spare wheel tire cover in the rear, pull over in front of the residence. The front passenger exits the vehicle and runs across the front lawn to the front door, picks up the package and runs back to the vehicle. The vehicle proceeds to drive east on Graham Terrace. The male suspect, had a beard and was wearing a black skull cap, a dark grey hooded sweatshirt bearing “Gallery Dept.” on the front, black undershirt, light grey sweat pants with a logo on the left front thigh, black socks, and multicolored yellow/orange crocs.

November 13, 2023 (Bloomfield Avenue): The complainant reported that her iPhone was stolen from the Whole Foods checkout line. She stated that she placed her phone down while making payment and the phone was gone when she went to retrieve it. The phone was tracked to the area of Union Street.

Arrest

November 7, 2023 (Orange Road): Officers were in the area of Pleasant Way taking a report of a subject attempting to enter vehicles when they observed an 18-year-old male from East Orange shatter the front passenger side window of a parked vehicle. The male was apprehended and charged with Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Criminal Mischief