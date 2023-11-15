Dagmara Domińczyk was born in Poland and immigrated to New York City at the age of seven. She has acted in numerous films, TV series and plays, including the HBO series “Succession” and “The Lost Daughter.” Dominczyk is the author of “The Lullaby of Polish Girls: A Novel.” Rajesh Bose is a New York-based actor with extensive Off-Broadway & regional theater credits, including the role of the father in the five-time Olivier Award-winning play “Life of Pi” on Broadway this year.

The Montclair Public Library will host a play reading of scenes from the prizewinning novel, “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid on Tuesday, December 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Ari Laura Kreith, artistic director of Luna Stage, adapted the reading, especially for the library. “Scenes from ‘Exit West'” will be performed by actor and author Dagmara Domińczyk and actor Rajesh Bose. A discussion with Kreith and Rabbi Elliott Tepperman of Bnai Keshet will follow.

“Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid was an international bestseller. It won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Fiction in 2016. It tells the story of Nadia and Saeed, a new couple in an unnamed Middle Eastern city on the brink of war, who escape their country through a series of magical doors. Will they be able to hold on to each other, to their past and the very sense of who they are?

“When we commissioned this unique adaptation, we had no idea how sadly relevant it would prove to be. We’re honored to present the program as the finale of our Stories of Exile series.” Janet Torsney, Montclair Public Library Director

“Exit West” was the last selection of the Stories of Exile Reading Group series. The series was designed to explore the refugee experiences of Eastern European Jews in the Holocaust and those of contemporary Syrians and others who have fled civil war.

Register to attend the free play reading online here.