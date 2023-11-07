The final rendering shown at the meetings on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 (Courtesy of Parette Somjen Architects)

Plans by Montclair Public Schools to make adjustments to the location of the new baseball field will require the District to bring an application to the Zoning Board for review, Montclair Planner Janice Tally confirmed Tuesday. Depending on how quickly the district acts, the next available Board of Adjustment meeting date is December 6.

Montclair Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds held an official signing Monday of a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) that would ensure union workers will be hired to work on projects of $5 million or greater as supported by the Bond Referendum project schedule.

The first contract through the PLA, for the construction of the new baseball field, was awarded to Flanagan’s Contracting Group, Inc. Ponds, in a press release, stated that construction is expected to begin later this month with a target completion date for mid-March. Ponds has not responded to requests for comment regarding the Zoning Board notification and how it might impact this timeline. On Monday, the District held an official signing of the Project Labor Agreement. From left: Business Administrator Christina Hunt, Rocco Lepore, President of Essex County Building Trades Council and Council Representative for Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, BOE President Allison Silverstein and Superintendent Jonathan Ponds.

Four township residents urged members of the Planning Board at their Oct. 30 meeting to take action to prevent Montclair’s Board of Education from cutting down trees at Woodman Field, citing concerns about climate change and how a lack of shade might affect student athletes.

Montclair Public Schools released a status update Friday on the baseball field, stating that it was prioritizing safety not only for the baseball team but also the track and field athletes, and that after meeting safety conditions, the District continues to be environmentally conscious.

The district stated that, according to the arborist’s report, more than 20 trees were slated for removal. However, with the redesign of a smaller center field, only 15 trees will be removed.

A total of 94 new trees will be planted that will include shade trees (Red Maple, Hackberry, and Black Gum), ornamental trees (flowering Dogwood) and Evergreen trees (Easter Red Cedar). Additionally, Inkberry Holly shrubs will be planted.