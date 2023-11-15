The Township of Montclair has ordered work stopped at Woodman baseball field. Photo courtesy of Anna Grossman

A stop work order was placed at the baseball field located at the Aubrey Lewis Athletic Complex Wednesday by the Township of Montclair.

As reported last week, the Montclair Board of Education was notified that adjustments to the location of the new baseball field would require them to bring an application to the Zoning Board for review before the project can start.

On Wednesday, Nina De Rosa, executive assistant to Dr. Jonathan Ponds, Montclair Schools Superintendent, said that Ponds had only just found out about the stop work and that the district was contacting their attorneys. Last week, Ponds had not responded to requests for comment regarding the Zoning Board of Adjustment notification and how it might impact the project’s timeline.

Ponds previously has stated that construction was expected to begin this month with a target completion date for mid-March

On Tuesday, workers from Flanagan’s Contracting Group, Inc., who were awarded the contract to construct the new baseball field, were seen moving soil and digging, according to residents.

Workers at the baseball field Tuesday. A stop work order was posted at the site Wednesday.

“There were diggers brought in, and workers began working at the site by removing the fencing,” says Anna Grossman. “They also brought in a huge construction dumpster to the baseball field, and while bringing in all this machinery, they damaged the lawn of one of the residents.”

Alison Tribus provided this image of damage to her lawn, which she says was done by workers.

On Oct. 20, four township residents urged members of the Planning Board to take action to prevent Montclair’s Board of Education from cutting down trees at Woodman Field, citing concerns about climate change and how a lack of shade might affect student-athletes.

The baseball field is one of many renovations listed in the bond referendum passed last year; $7,940,000 was allocated to renovating the baseball field.

Baseball players and parents say the field conditions are dangerous and have caused injuries to players. Residents who live near the field, who said they have struggled to get a seat at the table, want to see the field improved for players but have asked the district to consider options to reduce the number of trees to be cut down to improve the field.

Grossman says residents are concerned about the construction starting on this property without the proper process involving the zoning board. “At a minimum, the school should comply with the town if they are going to proceed without any environmental health and safety. Again, there is no safe level of lead exposure for kids. If soil is being disturbed, we want to know that DEP is there.”

In a status update on Oct. 27, Ponds shared the following update on the projected design and construction plans for the baseball field:

All plans consider student safety first and foremost for not only the baseball team but also the track and field athletes. Having met the safety conditions, the District continues to be environmentally conscious.

The orientation of the baseball field has not changed from its northeast-ward orientation after revisions to the design plans keeping the sun out of the batters’ eyes during games. Center field has been shortened by 20’ from 385’ to 365’. According to the arborist’s report, more than 20 trees were slated for removal. However, with the redesign of a smaller center field, we saved trees and only 15 trees will be removed. A total of 94 new trees will be planted that will include shade trees (Red Maple, Hackberry, and Black Gum), ornamental trees (flowering Dogwood) and Evergreen trees (Easter Red Cedar). Additionally, Inkberry Holly shrubs will be planted. Fencing remains in place as this also provides a needed barrier between the shared spaces of each sport. However, retractable netting will be installed.

The District remains committed to completing the field for the start of baseball and track and field season.