Thanksgiving was a beautiful day to reflect and enjoy the things I am grateful for. In the past months, I’ve learned that so many of my neighbors in Montclair share a deep respect for the intrinsic value of nature and for the moral standing of trees. For this, I am grateful. For this, I am hopeful.
Hope, love and gratitude drives me to engage in environmental issues. Like many post-1970’s environmentalists, my ethical paradigm on environmental issues is rooted in Radical Ecology (Deep Ecology, Social Ecology, Ecofeminism), whereby extending moral standing to nature, from an environmental ethics perspective, is simply not sufficient anymore. Instead, we must also demand fundamental changes to the policies and systems that have helped create the environmental crisis we find ourselves in. The legal question that Christopher D. Stone asked in his 1974 book, Should Trees Have Standing? Toward Legal Rights for Natural Objects, is even more relevant today in 2023.
Montclair’s tree ordinance must be updated. I have hope that as a community, we can do this.
It is time for the shade tree ordinance to reflect both the spirit of our town’s master plan, and the climate conscious environmental ethics this moment in history asks of us. It’s time to reflect on the public trust doctrine in the context of trees. As Tim Beatley writes, “Given that larger older trees in a city provide such undeniable public benefits, individually and cumulatively, the public trust doctrine would seem a highly relevant tool to defend and underpin limits on the right of a property owner to cut down such trees.”
As Margaret Renkl wrote last year, “To truly protect trees, we need to make a profound paradigm shift that transcends politics. We need to stop thinking of trees as objects that belong to us and come to understand them as long-lived ecosystems temporarily under our protection. We have borrowed them from the past, and we owe them to the future.”
I look forward to meeting more neighbors as we embark together on the necessary advocacy to update our systems to reflect the voices in support of the veteran oak trees at Woodman, those at 509 Park, and the many who have shared their grief publicly over trees felled near their homes and schools for merely being in the way.
Together let’s push to re-wild, preserve, protect, and celebrate the incredible nature we have the privilege, honor, and responsibility of taking care of in Montclair. Let’s tackle this as trees would. As Robin Wall Kimmerer writes, in her book about indigenous wisdom and teachings of plants, “The trees act not as individuals, but somehow as a collective. Exactly how they do this, we don’t yet know. But what we see is the power of unity. What happens to one happens to us all.”
Climate change and environmental degradation will impact all of our children. Let’s truly invest in their future through conservation, mitigation and climate resilient infrastructure.
Anna Grossman
Montclair
Let me start by saying I love trees. In fact, I spend a lot of time in New England to be in touch with nature and trees. Montclair is not the country and it is quickly turning into a city. Cutting down a few trees in Montclair has no effect on climate change so please stop with that illogical and non- factual narrative. Do people in Montclair even know that ash trees are dying by the millions? Our desire for cheap goods and iPhones so the kids can watch tik-tok all day has brought in invasive insects that are killing the trees. The origin; wood shipping containers from China. Not killing 15 trees but every single ash tree. Experts feel that the ash tree population will never recover. Travel to the Berkshires and see the devastation. NJ has been hit too.
Your clarion call for a better tree ordinance is naive and misplaced. It fails to recognize the realities of property ownership (private & public) in our unique capitalist Democracy. It relies on laws what we can’t do, yet is totally devoid of incentives for good land stewardship. It ignores that we are a suburban bedroom community, first ring or not, where environmentalism will never displace the number of bedrooms & closet space priorities. That the townsfolk have overwhelmingly encouraged & incented maximizing residential development; residential zoning being the bulk of our hamlet. Residential properties being the culprit creating the bulk of the environmental damage and therefore, the single biggest diminishing opportunity. And a tree ordinance, which is a stick approach, if enforced, would make a difference with the scale issues flipside raises?
My property taxes are adjusted down slightly because of the traffic volume on roadway where I live. Is a residential property owners incented in any municipal or State way to under-develop, to under-utilize their properties? To keep excess open space/vegetation that, as you say, we all take & benefit from?
Have you ever heard of the term “demolition by neglect?. That is killing many more shade trees at Woodman and around town than insects. Montclair has proven itself unable to care for its trees, especially the new ones. The parents consent to school district’s lack of maintenance & green practices as it would only serve to divert money away from teachers. Do you think our school stakeholders (I’m looking at the PTAs) would dare back a referendum for a supplemental school levy to support environmentalism?
It is all about priorities, choices & execution. All decided on the short-term return.
The fundamental paradigm shift simplified is “say as I say, but also do as I do”. Walk the talk. Teachers can’t teach stewardship when their own employer says it has an exemption.
@Frank [I’m not sure if it’s proper etiquette to reply to the comment section in a letter submission, so forgive me if I’m breaking comment section etiquette]
It’s true that I am naive on a lot of things! One day, I will learn 🙂
My ideal tree ordinance is from our very nearby (less progessive ?) neighbors in Madison, NJ. Here is it: https://ecode360.com/35532069
I think this one is better than our current one thanks to its greater detail in the tree replacement and preservation areas. It follows a pretty widespread idea in other municipalities centered around no net loss of trees and tree canopy. I also like that it is structured in a way that I think helps protect those homeowners who may be told to cut down trees from a party that has a profit driven approach. I’ve received messages from some folks who shared they were pressured to remove trees via companies who misrepresented their relationships to utility companies. So, having an independent control on tree permits might help there.
My references to climate consciousness and mitigation refer to the role shade trees have in an environment in which we expect more extreme temperatures and greater rainfall. So while mature trees store carbon and sequester it, I am well aware that tree preservation alone will not get us out of this climate mess – nor is tree felling what got us into it. There is no one solution, but many things we can advocate for, or efforts we can support, locally and globally, towards greater sustainability and environmental health. In cities and in suburbs especially.
Again, I appreciate your thoughtful comments.
