Thanksgiving was a beautiful day to reflect and enjoy the things I am grateful for. In the past months, I’ve learned that so many of my neighbors in Montclair share a deep respect for the intrinsic value of nature and for the moral standing of trees. For this, I am grateful. For this, I am hopeful.



Hope, love and gratitude drives me to engage in environmental issues. Like many post-1970’s environmentalists, my ethical paradigm on environmental issues is rooted in Radical Ecology (Deep Ecology, Social Ecology, Ecofeminism), whereby extending moral standing to nature, from an environmental ethics perspective, is simply not sufficient anymore. Instead, we must also demand fundamental changes to the policies and systems that have helped create the environmental crisis we find ourselves in. The legal question that Christopher D. Stone asked in his 1974 book, Should Trees Have Standing? Toward Legal Rights for Natural Objects, is even more relevant today in 2023.

Montclair’s tree ordinance must be updated. I have hope that as a community, we can do this.

It is time for the shade tree ordinance to reflect both the spirit of our town’s master plan, and the climate conscious environmental ethics this moment in history asks of us. It’s time to reflect on the public trust doctrine in the context of trees. As Tim Beatley writes, “Given that larger older trees in a city provide such undeniable public benefits, individually and cumulatively, the public trust doctrine would seem a highly relevant tool to defend and underpin limits on the right of a property owner to cut down such trees.”



As Margaret Renkl wrote last year, “To truly protect trees, we need to make a profound paradigm shift that transcends politics. We need to stop thinking of trees as objects that belong to us and come to understand them as long-lived ecosystems temporarily under our protection. We have borrowed them from the past, and we owe them to the future.”



I look forward to meeting more neighbors as we embark together on the necessary advocacy to update our systems to reflect the voices in support of the veteran oak trees at Woodman, those at 509 Park, and the many who have shared their grief publicly over trees felled near their homes and schools for merely being in the way.



Together let’s push to re-wild, preserve, protect, and celebrate the incredible nature we have the privilege, honor, and responsibility of taking care of in Montclair. Let’s tackle this as trees would. As Robin Wall Kimmerer writes, in her book about indigenous wisdom and teachings of plants, “The trees act not as individuals, but somehow as a collective. Exactly how they do this, we don’t yet know. But what we see is the power of unity. What happens to one happens to us all.”

Climate change and environmental degradation will impact all of our children. Let’s truly invest in their future through conservation, mitigation and climate resilient infrastructure.

Anna Grossman

Montclair