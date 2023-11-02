DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

This is your 1,000th column — 648 for The Montclair Times, followed by 352 for Baristanet/Montclair Local. Did you ever think you would reach that large round number?

Sincerely,

Four-Figure Fantasy

When I started writing this weekly feature 20 years ago, 999 columns felt very doable. But 1,000? That was beyond my wildest dreams.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Oh, shut up. Could you reprise a slice of your first column from 2003?

Sincerely,

Remembrance of Thing Past

Sure. That year, I still had a full-time magazine job in Manhattan, so I’d commute to the city by train after parking my car. Which inspired this Q&A in that inaugural piece:

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What’s with parking permits? I used to be able to get a one-year permit for the Walnut Street Station lot. Then just a six-month permit. Now they’re only offering three-month decals.

Sincerely,

Are One-Nanosecond Permits Next?

Poor baby. We’ll give you a five-year permit…for 1920 through 1925.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Hmm…amazing that your column lasted beyond that first one. What was a major Montclair issue in 2003?

Sincerely,

That’s 2003 AD, Not 2003 BC

The threatened — and what would sadly be successful — teardown of the historic Marlboro Inn to make way for the pricey Christopher Court houses at Grove and Watchung. At first, the subdivision was going to be pretentiously named Hempstead at Montclair (HAM), so I figured its residents might be HAMburghers.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

With HAMsters as pets? Anyway, on to present-day stuff. Last week, you mentioned that your favorite Board of Education candidate is Kimberly Robinson Santos. But there are three BOE spots in play as the November 7 election nears. Do you have two other choices?

Sincerely,

HAMmerhead Snark

From watching October 15’s BOE forum and reading about the nine candidates in stories on this site, I also like Stuart Ball as well as Alex Binkley. And it’s nice (from what I see on the mailed sample ballot) that they and Dr. Robinson Santos seem to be running independently rather than on a slate. Admittedly, a slate name of “Running Independently Rather Than on a Slate” is hard to fit on a ballot.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Other elective posts up for grabs?

Sincerely,

Jousting in Jersey

State Senate, General Assembly, Surrogate, Board of County Commissioners, and Board of County Goat Herders.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The goat vote will be closely watched. Anyway, the majority of the nine BOE candidates look strong, and isn’t it commendable that they’re seeking to serve in a difficult, at-times thankless job?

Sincerely,

Baa Humbug

It is! Long hours — with every one of those hours lasting more than 60 minutes.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of time demands, the multi-medal-winning Montclair High crew team your younger daughter is on does long hours of practice that again paid off the past two weekends with strong showings at regattas in/near Boston and Philadelphia. Comment?

Sincerely,

Days at the Races

Those two cities were among the most important Revolutionary War locales in the 1770s, along with the headquarters of Facebook.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Funny, no history book says George Washington slept in Facebook’s headquarters. Any additional anachronistic nonsense to offer?

Sincerely,

Washington Did Get Some Likes

It was hard writing the first installments of this column using the primitive technology of 2003. Carefully scribbling each Q&A with a quill pen, checking facts in ancient Egypt’s library of Alexandria, delivering finished pieces to my editor via Hogwarts owls, and having residents read the final product on flyers taped to the menus of Montclair’s now-gone Nauna’s and Taj Palace restaurants.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…computers, websites, email, and other digital stuff existed in 2003. You know that.

Sincerely,

Keyboard of Education

Guess I was too busy back then trying to name this column; it took a while for a light bulb to appear above my head telling me to mash up the words “Montclair” and “clairvoyant.” Fortunately, the light bulb had been invented the year before.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.