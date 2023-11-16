DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

As is often the case, there was good news and bad news at the Township Council meeting on Monday, November 13. I assume today’s column will discuss both?

Sincerely,

Double or Nothing

Yes, but don’t forget so-so news, which has the same initials as Social Security number. My SSN is…

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Are you crazy? Don’t give out your Social Security number online!

Sincerely,

Pensive Pensioner

This discussion needs to be…retired.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Anyway, the good news on Monday the 13th?

Sincerely,

Not Friday the 13th

The Council unanimously introduced resolutions asking Essex County to reduce speed limits to 25 on Montclair’s county roads and lower near Montclair’s schools. I might add that drivers in our town shouldn’t go 50 miles per hour, slow down to 0 mph, and average the two.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Those Council votes were important given the dangerous speeding by too many motorists. Plus the Vision Zero task force to try to end tragic traffic fatalities has finally(!) met, the great “Bike Bus” is getting even more popular, etc.

Sincerely,

Bored of Dashing Dashboards

Progress, albeit belated and slow. But not Pilgrim’s Progress, though there once was a Pilgrim who obeyed the speed limit while driving her 17th-century Plymouth as rock music played on the car radio.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Plymouth Rock? Now, on to the bad Council news from Monday the 0th and Monday the 26th that averages out to Monday the 13th…

Sincerely,

Negatives, Not Photo Negatives

The Council voted 5-1-1 to okay developer Pinnacle’s request for a switch of the under-construction Montclair Residences from regular rentals to transient short-term rentals despite no increase in affordable units. And no increase in afBMWable units, to name another car that might speed.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Groan — the “ford” in “affordable” is not a Ford. Can you explain the Montclair Residences situation in more detail?

Sincerely,

Ford Madox Chevrolet

Four of the 40 regular-rental units were to be affordable. In return for permission to turn the building into a more profitable short-term-rental property, the developer was asked to have eight affordable regular-rental units (not four) and 32 short-term-rental units (not 36). Pinnacle refused — which confirmed the Montclair slogan “Where cars are speedy and developers are greedy.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Some major developers are SO community-minded. (Sarcasm.) Pinnacle did agree to certain financial “concessions,” though doubling the affordable units in Montclair Residences would have been better. Which councilor rightly said “no” in the 5-1-1 vote?

Sincerely,

Otto Mobile

David Cummings (with Robert Russo abstaining). Cummings was also rightly the only “no” in a later 5-1 vote (with Russo having left the meeting by then). That vote will be discussed in the next Q&A if you promise to obey the speed limit.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

When I was 25, I drove 25. Now that I’m 50, I drive 25. The Fountain of Youth! Anyway, Cummings voted “no” again on what?

Sincerely,

In the Year 2525

On a measure that included a one-year extension of the interim township attorney’s tenure, through 2024. That attorney has been the subject of negative public comment for some of the legal advice he’s provided and the Council’s extensive use of pricey outside counsel during his tenure. Outside counsel can get chilly in November; I recommend they work inside a heated office.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Meanwhile, various township departments have been making their budget cases in sessions held during workdays rather than during the evening or the weekend. A way to unfortunately reduce important public scrutiny?

Sincerely,

An Inconvenient Truth

It certainly has that effect — which is pleasing to over-budgeted departments such as fire and its controversial, unpopular chief. Transparency involves more than holding sessions in a room with windows.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Last but not least, we have the devastating, heartbreaking Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the controversy surrounding Jewish Voice for Peace’s November 12 event at the Montclair library. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Amid a Geopolitical Tragedy

I feel JVP had the free-speech right to hold the event; kudos to the library board for allowing it. There’s plenty more I could say, but no one wants to read a local column blathering about the Mideast. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict did get discussed a lot at the Council meeting, so people can go online to see that video — but not my Social Security number.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.