DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Last week, you noted that the Township Council has done some positive things and some not-so-positive things. Can you say the same about the schools superintendent and Board of Education?

Sincerely,

Pro-and-Con Juan

Yes. As Taylor Swift sang, school-district leaders do some things “All Too Well” and other things “All Too Not Well.” If you don’t recognize the second song, the prolific Ms. Swift will write it eventually.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Can you provide an example of a positive school-district initiative?

Sincerely,

Upbeat Pete

The Strategic Planning Forums for getting community input on the strengths, weaknesses, and future of our schools — after which the weaknesses visit the Park Street Y for muscle-building workouts.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The forum dates?

Sincerely,

Not the Forum Figs

The first was held November 13, the second is scheduled for November 29, and the third for December 11. The fourth? It’s too early to discuss Independence Day.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Who can attend the forums?

Sincerely,

Bea There or Bea Square

Parents, students, staff members, and others are welcome. Klingons from “Star Trek”? Well, I guess so, as long as they don’t bring their “Gagh” dish of live worms.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Time and place of the forums?

Sincerely,

Seeking-Sked Winifred

They start at 6:30 p.m. in the George Inness Annex Atrium, named after the renowned artist whose memorable landscape paintings include “Evening at Strategic Planning Forums.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Now, let’s discuss something contentious in the school district. Is the baseball field work at Woodman one example?

Sincerely,

Catcher in the Wry

Yup. Change was clearly needed for safety reasons, but the renovation budget is very high (nearly $8 million!), there could’ve been more compromise on the field’s angle/position, and school-district leaders communicated poorly with nearby residents worried about the loss of long-lived trees — some of which were recently cut down. “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy’s tree-like Ents even considered coming to Montclair despite their fear of Klingons.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Your answer felt lengthier than Tolkien’s three books. Then there was a work-stoppage order, possibly because the Zoning Board needed to review the baseball-field project. Did the school district submit anything to that board before the work began?

Sincerely,

Molly Pitcher

Don’t know for sure, but maybe not — despite the last name of late Major League Baseball notable Don Zimmer starting with the same letter as “Zoning.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And don’t forget the importance of large trees in this time of climate change. In other news, LGBTQIA+-friendly Montclair has again received a 100-percent Human Rights Campaign Equality Index score. Great?

Sincerely,

HRC Department

Great! I might add that this is more impressive than a town combining two consecutive 50-percent equality scores.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Lastly, would you like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving?

Sincerely,

The Cranberries

I would! Meat-eaters should enjoy the holiday while they can, because turkeys are planning Strategic Survival Forums in 2024.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.