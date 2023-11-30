DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Montclair sports are often in the news, mostly because of what the young athletes are doing. But what about their parents? Can you offer some personal perspective that might have a universal element or two?

Sincerely,

Across the Universal

Okay, I’ll do that with permission from my younger daughter — who’s currently participating in her third Montclair High sport after years of rec teams, travel teams, paid lessons, and me declaring Dick’s Sporting Goods a second home on our taxes.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Murph’s Sports Shop on Valley Road is missed. Why don’t you start at the beginning?

Sincerely,

Rhea Taylor

My wife and I realized our daughter had athletic ability when, as a very young girl, she flipped into her crib. It wasn’t even an Olympics year.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Then?

Sincerely,

Not “Now and Then”

Years of gymnastics lessons at various facilities — among them a Woodland Park one with an intense approach not for the faint of heart. Plenty of parental driving and spending, including the imaginary fee for an imaginary chauffeur’s license.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

After that?

Sincerely,

Not “You Can’t Do That”

The rec years began, which had the side benefit of parents and kids getting to meet parents and kids from different Montclair schools. My daughter played softball and soccer — with most of the latter sport’s games at the Brookdale Park stadium built by the Romans between 70 and 80 AD.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…the Colosseum is not in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Next?

Sincerely,

That’s No Place Like Rome

My daughter dropped soccer several years later and switched from rec softball to travel softball — with the teams playing in various towns. My daughter’s $400 bat demanded a private plane to away games, but got driven in our car with the rest of us.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What was that non-wooden bat made of?

Sincerely,

A. Luminum

“Composite” materials colorized with Jarritos fruit soda from Tinga.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Then it was on to Montclair High sports, right?

Sincerely,

Community Chestnut

Right. In 9th grade, my daughter was on the gymnastics team in the fall and the softball squad in the spring — pitching most of the JV games. Softball pitching is of course underhanded, yet most hurlers don’t become politicians.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Many politicians are indeed underhanded. Gymnastics again in the fall of 10th grade?

Sincerely,

Sophomore on the Floor

Yes, but disaster struck when my daughter tore her right ACL doing a move at a private gym. She had reconstructive knee surgery on December 2, 2022 — a year ago — followed by a recovery time of nine-plus months. More physical-therapy sessions than you could shake a stick at, although sticks weren’t involved.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Injuries definitely are a thing for many student athletes. So, that was the end of your daughter’s 10th-grade gymnastics season — and no sophomore-year softball in the spring of 2023, I assume?

Sincerely,

Sigh…Not One RBI

Correct. But, out of the blue, she joined Montclair High’s crew team in March 2023. The multi-medal-winning program was seeking another coxswain (the person on the boat who steers, etc., which my daughter could do while her knee healed). So, a water-borne saga ensued, although rowers don’t sing “Deep River” like Paul Robeson did.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And?

Sincerely,

Sans If and But

She’s currently still doing crew in 11th grade. The team practices on the Passaic River in Rutherford during the fall and spring seasons, and trains inside on “erg” machines during the winter season. For more info on those rowing devices, listen to Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What do all those crew practices, along with fall and spring regattas (races) in New Jersey and other states, mean for the parents?

Sincerely,

Either/Oar Situation

Lots of carpool driving, lots of fees, lots of watching races in person or on livestreams. Frantic, but kind of fun in its way. Heck, nothing is more fun than driving home from crew practice on Route 3 during rush hour, except maybe dental surgery.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Any last words?

Sincerely,

But No Last-Place Finishes

Like various other 11th-grade Montclair High athletes, my daughter has begun conversing with a number of college coaches about continuing her sport after she graduates in 2025. But there’s been no contact with an Electoral College coach, because even former pitchers usually don’t become underhanded politicians.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.