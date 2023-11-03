Barbara J. Brooks, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. She was 83.

Mrs. Brooks was born in 1940 in Hawkinsville, Georgia, to Lucius and Cora Hall.

She was a certified nurse’s aide who took care of many sick patients. Her greatest service was that of serving Jehovah, to whom she dedicated her life, and she shared her beliefs wherever she would go.

Mrs. Brooks was a cherished mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She found the greatest joy in serving others. She enjoyed sharing a warm meal, accompanying loved ones to appointments, babysitting neighborhood children and lending a listening ear.

She is survived by her daughters, Constance Brooks of Parsippany, Linda Brooks of Parsippany and Teresa Brooks Mitchell (Raymond) of Brockton, Massachusetts; granddaughters Nastassia Brooks Haskins (Marc) of Mount Laurel and Tanisha Brooks Ross (Donald Jr.) of Somerset; great-grandsons Aiden Haskins and Aaron Haskins of Mount Laurel; cousins Kenneth Thompson (Vinnette) of McDonough, Georgia, and Carlton Thompson of New York City, and a host of other relatives, friends and neighbors.

Mrs. Brooks was predeceased by her parents, Lucius and Cora Hall; son, Erwin Brooks;

sister, Carolyn Hardy, and uncle and aunt, George and Martha Thompson.

A service will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 330 Orange Road, Montclair, on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements were made by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St.