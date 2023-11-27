Carolyn House Ferguson of Glen Ridge, a retired executive producer for news for CBS and former police commissioner and councilwoman in Glen Ridge, died on Nov. 15, 2023, after a heroic, lengthy health battle. She was 78.

Mrs. Ferguson, who also was a captain of the township emergency squad and who helped found the Glen Ridge Voice newspaper, was born in Vandalia, Illinois, in 1945, the first of three children of the late Helen and William House.

She graduated from the University of Illinois Experimental High School in 1963, and then from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in English in 1967.

Her family had extensive roots in southern Illinois as corn and soy farmers, and she remained deeply proud of her “Illinois farm girl” identity. She was a proud owner of one of her family’s Illinois farms throughout her life.



After college, Mrs. Ferguson moved to New York City, where she began her career in journalism as a researcher for CBS in 1968. It was there, during a fortuitous company softball game, that she met her future husband of 42 years, Bruce. They were married atop Mount Greylock in the Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts in 1971.

Along with other pioneering feminists of the early 1970s, she defied the glass ceiling by working her way up the ranks at CBS, eventually becoming an executive producer of “CBS Morning News.”

She produced for Diane Sawyer, Dan Rather and Charles Osgood, among other noted journalists, until retiring in 1984 to raise her two daughters in Glen Ridge.



Mrs. Ferguson was an avid gardener, an expert home chef and a creative and gregarious entertainer who was always deeply connected to her family and community. She gave of her time and energy in all facets of her daughters’ lives, from leading Girl Scout troops to organizing church youth groups.



Her strong dedication to community and service to others led her to a second act of volunteerism as an EMT with the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad. She later became captain of the squad, then followed this by becoming Glen Ridge police commissioner and a Glen Ridge town councilwoman.

She managed to extend her love of journalism by helping to found the town’s newspaper, the Glen Ridge Voice.



In the last weeks of her life, she defied medical odds and expectations by returning to her home, where she was happiest.



Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her daughters, Alissa Phillips and Blythe Emigholz; her six grandchildren, Munro, Teagan and Hunsley Phillips and Isla, Stellan and Everett Emigholz; her sister, Carla Johnston; her aunt, Norma Elet, and her cousin, Yvonne Spitzer.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at Glen Ridge Congregational Church, with interment following in the spring in the church’s Garden of Memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, https://www.grvas.org/donate.