Charlotte (Traum) Steinmetz of Clifton, formerly of Montclair, a high school teacher with a strong interest in fitness and crafts, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. She was 92.

Mrs. Steinmetz was born to Max and Evelyn Traum in Newark on Valentine’s Day 1931; she celebrated the day every year by sending cards to hundreds of friends and family members.

She had a master’s degree in psychology and taught psychology for many years at Clifton High School. She lived in Montclair for a number of years in the 1970s while teaching at that high school.

Mrs. Steinmetz was a woman of many talents who excelled at everything she attempted, including knitting and stained glass art. She participated in a large array of classes and workshops, caring for mental and physical health and always expanding her mind and her skills.

She was known for her kindness, intelligence and devotion to health. Her welcoming smile and loving spirit were ever present.

Her “home away from home” was The Total Workout fitness studio in Montclair; she died just hours after she’d spent quality time (virtually) with friends from the studio.

Mrs. Steinmetz is survived by her daughter, Barbara Weissberger; her grandchildren, Marlene and Richard McCormick, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She is also survived by her devoted assistant, Rocio, and numerous friends, especially in the fitness and crafts communities.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Alfred; by her daughter, Nancy Beth McCormick, and by her parents and both of her siblings.

Services and cremation were private.

A memorial gathering to share memories will be held at The Total Workout, 127 Grove St., Montclair, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10:15 a.m.

Arrangements were by Branch Brook Memorial Home, Belleville.