Frances (Keller) Mills, a longtime resident of Montclair with a keen interest in gardening who was also active in the township historical society and many other local organizations, died peacefully at home in Montclair with family at her side on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. She was 94.

Mrs. Mills was born in 1929 in Frederick, Maryland, to Frances and Otho James Keller III. She loved growing up in idyllic Frederick, with the freedom it allowed despite the war years.

Fourteen years as a camper and later as a counselor starting at age 6 at Camp Strawderman in Edinburg, Virginia, had an immense impact on her. She developed skills, values and confidence that would carry her through a long and interesting life.

After graduating from Frederick High School in 1946, she planned to experience the wider world. She was one of two students to take the SATs in her class, researched colleges and decided to head to the Northeast. She changed her name to Fritzi.

Upon graduation from Connecticut College in 1950 with a B.A. in art history, Mrs. Mills made her way to New York City, where she worked briefly for McCall’s magazine and a design studio.

She liked to recall her summer trips, first to help with the war recovery effort in England and also in 1950 as a student tour leader in Europe. Thus began her lifelong passion for traveling coast to coast and all over the world. Travel excited and energized her.

James T. Mills, a Princeton and Yale-educated lawyer, proposed marriage to her, and their wedding followed soon afterward in 1951. The couple moved to Montclair, where she lived until her death.

The birth of their four daughters followed in quick succession, starting in 1953. The couple had many happy years together and were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary before her husband died in July 2016.

Mrs. Mills contributed to many different organizations in Montclair and tried her hand at entrepreneurship as well. She performed with the Junior League of Montclair and the Montclair Operetta Club.

She worked with women from the Montclair Historical Society who became lifelong friends to restore the Israel Crane House to its authentic colonial American glory. She also worked as the buyer for the Crane House general store by sourcing unusual products from toy fairs.

She wrote, with others, two different historical cookbooks, “Fanny Pierson Crane – Her Receipts,” published in 1974, and“The Thirteen Colonies Cookbook,” published in 1976 to coincide with the bicentennial.

Mrs. Mills and her close friend, Elizabeth Shull, ran an import company called Franelli. She enjoyed taking marketing courses at Columbia University’s School of Business.

She was a member of the Garden Club of Montclair for many years and a volunteer for the Montclair Art Museum.

She took much pride in her role planning and running Conference Board meetings that were held around the world when her husband was its president from 1981 to 1988. She dropped the nickname Fritzi and became Frances again.

A big part of Mrs. Mills’ life was her time spent in Vermont. In Londonderry, with Barbara and Larry Keller, their families enjoyed the Keller-Mills house that her husband built with the Kellers. Later, once her daughters got married and had families of their own, the couple moved to a beautiful property in Landgrove.

She lived and breathed flowers, colors and design in her Vermont gardens, pastures and ponds. For most of her life she loved to get her hands in the rich soil on summer mornings.

As a member of the Green Mountain Gardeners since 1991, she hosted garden tours at her property, supported events and meetings, and loved sharing her encyclopedic knowledge of plants with fellow gardeners. She was a member of the Colonial Dames and served as the Vermont Lady of the Dumbarton House Board for 10 years (2004-2014).

Through luck, pluck and her daughters’ dedication, Mrs. Mills was able to spend her last summer in Vermont to catch up with family and good friends and to relish the stunning surroundings. She remained very curious about many subjects and people, especially her family, investments and the state of the world.

She was always ready for an amusing anecdote and a good time; many of those good times she planned herself. In 2019, she managed her own 90th birthday party, with close attention to details including what craft beer to serve and the traffic flow of guests.

Mrs. Mills could have been morose dealing with very challenging medical obstacles, but she showed courage and grace. She had a knack for engaging and connecting with people.

She is survived by her sister, Catherine “Kitty” Crum (Clyde); her four daughters, Libby Durkee (Scott), Hilary Lambert (Brian), Frances Wonnell (Jon) and Peggy Kaplan (Andrew); 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Mills was predeceased by her brother, Otho James Keller IV.

The family plans to have a celebration of life service in her honor in Vermont during the summer of 2024.