Joan E. Drake

Joan E. Drake of Montclair, who had a long career as a nurse, died on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. She was 71.

Ms. Drake was born in Glen Ridge in 1952 to William Fletcher and Linnie Nottingham. She attended the Montclair public schools and graduated from Montclair High School.

Upon graduation, she attended nursing school and had a successful career caring for others as a nurse until her retirement.

Ms. Drake was full of life and affectionately displayed her love for all. She loved dancing and singing (in her Diana Ross voice) and being around family.

She was kind, compassionate, caring and feisty, and had a contagious personality. Her heart was filled with joy, laughter and, at times, sadness and pain. She refused to be a victim of her circumstances and fought until the very end; she was one of the strongest

women her family and friends knew.

Mrs. Drake is survived by her daughters, Tikeesha and Rorie; son, Christopher; brother, Butch (Uncle Butch); son-in-law, Donnell (aka Sha); sister-in-law, Audrey; grandchildren, Desiree, Marcus, Jasmine, Aleira, Maiya, Nylah, Keyanna and Saniyah; nieces, Vicki, Donna, Carla, Tess, Caniece and Jennifer; nephews, Richie, Duane, Eddie and Darryl, and a host of other family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Fletcher and Linnie Nottingham; brother, Donald Fletcher, and sister, Carol-Ann Montague.

Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., with a funeral service following at 2 p.m.