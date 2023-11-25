John D. De Pol of Montclair, an engineer who spent his adult life working for New York City, died on Nov. 20, 2023. He was 74.

Mr. De Pol graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in engineering. In working for New York City, he achieved the position of director of the design and infrastructure division.



He loved animals and was well-loved by his family and friends.



Mr. De Pol is survived by his sister, niece and their husbands. He was predeceased by his parents.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at St Cassian R.C. Church, 187 Bellevue Ave., with interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to PAWS in Montclair would be appreciated, donations@pawsmontclair.org.

Arrangements were by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St.