Josie Zeman, of Montclair, died on Oct. 31 after a brief illness. She was 82.

Born in Long Branch, New Jersey and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut and Louisville Kentucky, Ms. Zeman was a prolific writer, voracious reader and a true lifelong learner. Her career in journalism began at the Louisville Courier-Journal, where she interviewed a young Cassius Clay, followed by community volunteer and freelance roles with other outlets around the country as she and her former husband moved to Maryland and Florida before settling in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Ms. Zeman’s return to full-time work began in the late 70s at the New Jersey Jewish News in East Orange, where she was a reporter and editor. Her work for Jewish organizations continued at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and Hadassah in New York City, where she became a public relations expert, proudly crafting everything from press releases and articles to speeches for AJC’s former CEO David Harris, referred to by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres as the “foreign minister of the Jewish people.”

In the mid-1980s Ms. Zeman moved to Hudson County, where she once again reinvented herself, diving into her new communities as a participant in community theater productions and as a member of the Hoboken synagogue. Her pride and joy early in retirement was a regular column in the Jersey Journal called Just Josie, which covered interesting senior citizens in and around Jersey City. She was often stopped by strangers who thanked her for highlighting their parent or other relatives’ artistic endeavors or community involvement, and she was never at a loss for additional subjects.

Ms. Zeman’s move to Montclair almost 20 years ago was prompted by her son’s return to New Jersey from California with her first granddaughter, Davida. Her final “reinvention” was her favorite, as she became a devoted Nana and once again found her new community. She walked everywhere, joined the YMCA, where she swam and took exercise classes, and became an active member of The Write Group, where she focused on memoir writing. She also participated in and ran multiple book clubs, and joined Congregation Shomrei Emunah, where she found a spiritual home and a host of new friends – something she valued tremendously as she began her own version of Hebrew school as a senior. She also continued to write and edit as a volunteer and as a freelancer, working on multiple books in recent years.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Evelyn and brother Robert, as well as a long list of feline companions, Ms. Zeman is survived by her daughter Evie Task of Asbury Park, son and Montclair resident Aaron Task, daughter-in-law Allison Task grandchildren Davida, Abraham, Zevin, and Clementine; as well as cousins Peter, Mary Ann, and Andrew Zeman, and sister-in-law Ann Zeman.

Ms. Zeman was celebrated at Jewish Memorial Chapels and interred at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the American Cancer Society, Congregation Shomrei Emunah, or the charity of your choice.