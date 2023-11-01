Velma Louise “V.J.” Johnson

Velma Louise “V.J.” (Jackson) Johnson, of Bear, Delaware, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. She was 87.

Born in Passaic in 1936, Mrs. Johnson was a daughter of the late Andrew and Ellen (McMillian) Jackson. She was raised in Nutley, where she attended the school system, graduating from Nutley High School.

She then attended Essex County School of Nursing, earning her certificate as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed by the Essex County Geriatrics Center for 36 years.

Her career at the geriatrics center was diverse. She worked with patients with contagious diseases when the facility was known as Soho until it became a general hospital. She then worked in the surgical ward, assisting in the operating room and recovery.

The last phase and change of the facility was when it became a geriatrics center. Mrs. Johnson became the first Black woman to be relieved of ward duties and become assistant discharge and utilization review coordinator, working in nursing administration.

After her retirement she spent over 11 years taking care of children. She was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry at different times. She was a member of the ECW, church choir, fundraising improvement committee and volunteer club.

Mrs. Johnson also served on the Montclair African-American Parade and Festival Committee and was a member of the Overbrook Employees Association. She lived in Montclair for more than 30 years.

A woman of many talents, she constructed, reconstructed, painted, plastered, sewed and did all kinds of other arts and crafts. Most of all she was known for her love of cooking. In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening, walking and traveling.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her grandson, Thomas Reynolds (Amy); granddaughter, Makayla Harrison (Joey); great-granddaughter, Sophia, and an array of godchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Dorothy, from her union to Walter Lee Julius Johnson, and brothers, Andrew Jackson Jr. and Alvin Jackson.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at Martin’s Home for Service, 48 Elm St. A funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 74 Park Ave., Glen Ridge, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, with interment to follow at Graceland Memorial Park, 1900 Galloping Hill Road, Kenilworth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Johnson’s memory to Christ Episcopal Church of Glen Ridge-Bloomfield at https://christchurchepiscopal.org or St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Middletown, Delaware, at https://saintannes.church.